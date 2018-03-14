LETTERS: Time to save on city waste

Time is running out for White Rock stratas to save money on garbage collection

Editor:

All multi-family buildings and businesses in White Rock were forced by the city to arrange their own garbage and recycling services as of July 1, 2015, (Condo residents trash city’s decision, March 23, 2015).

They all had to sign contracts of one, two or three years.

Virtually all require notice by registered mail either 30 or 90 days prior to maturity, or the contract automatically renews.

We have five condo buildings on our lane. We had 10 garbage trucks from three companies going through our lane each week. This can be disturbing, especially in hot weather.

I got the idea of reducing to three trucks per week by each building contracting with the same company. In the spring of 2017, I sent out a letter requesting, from four companies doing substantial business in White Rock, quotes on a new one-year contract from July 1.

Only three of the stratas on our lane were eligible. The initial three-year contract of one doesn’t expire until July 1; another failed to give the required notice to avoid automatic renewal.

The lowest quote for our building was $254 per month (51 per cent) less than our initial contract. The other two smaller stratas saved $49 and approximately $75 per month.

If all five buildings are available quotes may be even lower.

If you would like this to happen for your lane or block, communicate with all the councils or managers quickly. Some may have to give 90 days notice by March 31.

Bob Saunders, White Rock