LETTERS: Time to save on city waste

Time is running out for White Rock stratas to save money on garbage collection

Editor:

All multi-family buildings and businesses in White Rock were forced by the city to arrange their own garbage and recycling services as of July 1, 2015, (Condo residents trash city’s decision, March 23, 2015).

They all had to sign contracts of one, two or three years.

Virtually all require notice by registered mail either 30 or 90 days prior to maturity, or the contract automatically renews.

We have five condo buildings on our lane. We had 10 garbage trucks from three companies going through our lane each week. This can be disturbing, especially in hot weather.

I got the idea of reducing to three trucks per week by each building contracting with the same company. In the spring of 2017, I sent out a letter requesting, from four companies doing substantial business in White Rock, quotes on a new one-year contract from July 1.

Only three of the stratas on our lane were eligible. The initial three-year contract of one doesn’t expire until July 1; another failed to give the required notice to avoid automatic renewal.

The lowest quote for our building was $254 per month (51 per cent) less than our initial contract. The other two smaller stratas saved $49 and approximately $75 per month.

If all five buildings are available quotes may be even lower.

If you would like this to happen for your lane or block, communicate with all the councils or managers quickly. Some may have to give 90 days notice by March 31.

Bob Saunders, White Rock

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: These are taxing times for our new NDP government

Just Posted

SCHOOL SHOOTINGS: The name of the game in Surrey is prevention

“We don’t take chances. The best way to make sure we don’t have school-based shooters, is being ahead of it,’ says Surrey school district’s Rob Rai

VIDEO: ‘Big Red’ barbecue fires up Chefe Daniel in Surrey

Propane-fueled unit among largest mobile barbecues in Metro Vancouver, restaurateur says

Police requesting help identifying injured pedestrian after South Surrey collision

The woman, who is approximately 70-years-old, remains in critical condition

Province gives Surrey $175K for pilot project to ‘enhance’ response to overdose crisis

‘This work will help rapidly mobilize services to respond to the needs of at-risk opioid users,’ says B.C.’s safety minister

Former Cloverdale pastor, wife plead not guilty to sexual assaults

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson plead not guilty, facing charges of sexual assaults, threats

VIDEO: ‘Big Red’ barbecue fires up Chefe Daniel in Surrey

Propane-fueled unit among largest mobile barbecues in Metro Vancouver, restaurateur says

Injunction hearing told pipeline critics ‘inconvenience’ Kinder Morgan in B.C.

Trans Mountain has hit multiple blocks in B.C.

Canadian Olympic star Duhamel lends voice to calls for end to dog-meat trade

She wants to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade

George Massey Tunnel replacement could have been cheaper than expected

Delta staff report says the bridge could have been built for nearly $1 billion less than projected

Abbotsford hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Hotel owner blames young players for ruptured water line

Innovation and tech forum reaching out to region

Maple Ridge looking to be an emerging city.

BCHL Today: Kings try to ground Grizzlies and Galajda targets Hobey Baker Award

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Ottawa spends $9.1 million on studies aimed at protecting whales

Money will be used to develop and test technologies to lower the risk of collisions

$100,000 kicks off new wildfire recovery campaign

Campaign looks to “ReLeaf” fire affected areas

Most Read

l -->