LETTERS: Time to throw in the towel

Editor: I would like to personally thank all the candidates who are running in the Surrey election.

Editor:

I would like to take the time to personally thank all the candidates who are running in the Surrey election.

For what, you ask? For getting me to do something that I haven’t done since I started voting. At 71 years of age, I will not be voting.

Why? The mediocrity is overwhelming, but that is nothing new; the incompetence is overwhelming, but that is nothing new. What is new is a general ‘I don’t care what the constituents want, I just care about my mandate and only my mandate.’

When I hear mention of handgun bans which will only affect taxpaying citizens and not one single crime stat. When I hear mention of bringing in more and more people and housing, and no mention of upgrading infrastructure. When I hear politicos talk of changes to ALR rules, density rules – just to placate developers who don’t care about our city, just about their bank statements – it’s time to throw in the towel, throw up my hands and say uncle.

I know I can’t bellyache about what goes on after this because I didn’t vote, but that’s OK. There is a federal election coming up next year, and even at this early date I know there is someone to vote for then.

So, thanks to all who are running. You saved an old man a trip out.

Jakob Reynolds, Surrey

