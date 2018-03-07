LETTERS: Uneven reactions to tree clearing

City of White Rock’s decision to cut down trees last week in the early hours of Sunday morning has received mixed response. (File photo)

Editor:

Re: Upset over early-morn tree cutting, Feb. 28.

Thank you, City of White Rock, for ridding Johnston Road of the trees from 16 Avenue to Thrift. There are a few others that should go, like the ugly one in front of HSBC.

These trees were so ugly and unmanageable, I am surprised they were not taken out long ago.

These trees destroyed our beautiful sidewalks. They are all so difficult to maneuver for the elderly and handicapped people. There has been many bad falls, and injuries over the years.

We moved back to White Rock four years ago, after being away for 15. White Rock has grown old and out of date. These trees were high maintenance and ugly. Every fall, Johnston Road and sidewalks were covered with leaves, leaving them very slippery. Few, if any, merchants did anything to remove them. Our city drains were full of leaves.

The redoing of Johnston Road could be a wonderful start to a new look White Rock. The same thing applies to other parts of White Rock – the beachfront needs a whole new facelift.

White Rock with the new construction will bring a whole new range of younger and different culture to this beautiful city.

Let’s look to the future, not the past.

Roy Hardy, White Rock

• • •

The early-morning cutting of the trees on Johnson Road on Sunday morning shows exactly the mentality of city leaders.

I cannot recollect any community consultation that took place back in 2016, but what I do know now is that the trees were taken down very early in the morning, so as not to have any opposition when they were cut down.

South Surrey has, fortunately, two urban forests, but these have been decimated by a Softball City and athletic park. The east side of Morgan Creek has been plundered by housing, and there is very little green space left there as well.

So when is this carnage going to stop? When cutting down a tree or trees, an area is ruined for a long time, and that has an effect on wildlife and humans as well. Trees and plants produce oxygen.

We had a beautiful 30-year-old cedar tree in our strata courtyard. But a recent visit from the fire chief told us we had to take this beautiful tree down, as it impeded the firetruck from entering. No amount of pleading could change his mind, and the tree was eventually brought down, at a cost of nearly $6,000. We also had to replace the stones, at a cost of $63,000. All this to accommodate a firetruck. Why they could not use longer hoses or ladders to gain access to the third floor baffles me.

And this process goes on day after day. Believe me, one day we will have no trees but live in a concrete jungle. How we educate our politicians and city employees is another matter.

Percy Smith, Surrey

• • •

I also love trees. I lived in White Rock for more than 20 years and drove that section, enjoying those trees. Now that I no longer drive and am visually impaired, I walk with cane or walker.

People who bemoan the loss of the Johnston Road trees must be totally unaware of the hazard caused by the root systems breaking up the sidewalk.

The city could indeed have faced very expensive lawsuits, as it is responsible for safe sidewalks.

I do hope the next step will be removing the roots and provide safe passage for the elderly and other vulnerable pedestrians.

Kay Koop, Surrey

• • •

Unbelievable and positively disgusting what is happening on Johnston Road.

To cut down trees in the middle of the night points to someone who has no respect for the environment and is out of step with the times.

It appears to be all about money with no regard for the electorate. Even worse is that they conduct these “sting operations” when no one is around.

I call on the mayor to resign and I would like to know where the council members were as this attack on our environment was occurring.

Michael Schanz, White Rock