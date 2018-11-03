LETTERS: Unfinished business

Editor: Why was the section from 165 Street to168 Street not also widened?

The long-awaited widening and resurfacing of 24 Avenue, from 161 Street to 165 Street, has now been completed.

But why was the section from 165 Street to168 Street not also widened? The amount of traffic on this latter section will be no less than on the section that has been widened. Someone at the City of Surrey please explain.

Also, the BC Hydro/Telus poles are still in the eastbound lane, so the right-hand driving and cycle lanes cannot be used. When 24 Avenue west of King George was widened some years ago, it took almost three years for the poles to be moved.

My guess is that this situation will be the same for this newly widened, but unusable, eastbound section of 24 Avenue.

Peter Tilbury, Surrey