LETTERS: Unwanted call for help

Editor: How many were watching that morning and suddenly found themselves talking to local police?

Earlier this month, I was watching the news when my Google Home suddenly said something and then I heard a phone ring and a man’s voice saying “Hello? Hello?”

I ran into the kitchen saying “hello” back only to find out that I was talking to the White Rock fire and police dispatcher who wanted to know what my problem was. I said “nothing,” but before we hung up I found out that as far as he knew no other home device had accidentally called them.

At the time, the TV was reporting on a helicopter crash and had said something about a man calling the police.

I am now concerned and want to make sure Google Home does not again call the police from hearing something on the television. Otherwise I am not sure I can use the device. The last thing I want to do is burden fire and police numbers with even more non-emergency calls.

My question is: how many Canadian were watching the CBC news that morning with their new Christmas presents and suddenly found themselves talking to their local police?

Rod Lamirand, White Rock