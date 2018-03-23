LETTERS: Urban myth of separation

Editor: Re: Dosanjh decries ‘religionization’ of politics, March 7.

The article quotes a statesman: “…the social contract in Canada is that there is a separation between church and state.”

The statesman errs. There is no such social contract in Canada. Furthermore, the word “church” appears nowhere in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms nor elsewhere in the Constitution Act.

Issues raised in a recent state visit to India are more mundane. They were committed by a silly national leader. The statesman ‘cherishing’ a non-existent social contract is also silly.

Let’s be honest. The dogma of “separation of church and state” is an urban myth. It has millions of worshippers.

Walter Johanson, White Rock

