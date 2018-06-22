While letter-writer Brian Tuomi said he’s not suggesting heavy oil cannot be transported safely, he notes cited statistics are off. (File photo)

LETTERS: Very much an issue for White Rock

Editor: If you look towards Vancouver Island from White Rock, you will observe the route for tankers

Editor:

Before you form an opinion…

As a maritime expert, I refer to the proposed future tanker traffic in the Strait of Georgia. If you look towards Vancouver Island from almost anywhere in White Rock, you will observe the route for tankers leaving the Port Moody facility and proceeding towards the open sea.

Under present conditions, it will take two high tides to pass through these waters. During these transits, the tankers will exit the busiest harbour in Canada with a dense mix of vessel traffic consisting of container ships, cruise ships, tugs and barges and others.

When through this obstacle course, the tankers will then navigate the traffic, the wind and the currents of the Strait of Georgia with large ferries crossing almost every half hour plus the other large vessels and the Alaska marine traffic.

The study conducted by Kinder Morgan for the National Energy Board TERMPOL requirement concluded that the frequency for a serious incident is once every 2,400 years. They let the fox count the chickens.

This is a real head-shaker, especially when a recent International Maritime Organization approved maritime risk assessment for a major Strait of Georgia Port Authority concluded that there could be an accident every 14 years. This incident level is very close to the real accident rate based on historical data.

This is not to be said that this heavy oil cannot be transported safely but, in forming an opinion on this, readers should also consider that if a serious collision or grounding involving a tanker occurs in the Strait of Georgia, the prevailing southwest winds and tides will probably carry heavy oil to the White Rock beaches.

In a serious collision or grounding, the double hull only means there are two layers of paper instead of one as the sheer momentum of hundreds of thousands of tons of ship and cargo causes the hull to fold like paper.

The smell of this oil will be overwhelming as the wind carries it up the hill, the beaches could be ruined for decades and no amount of oil boom is likely to stop this from occurring.

Brian Tuomi, White Rock

Previous story
LETTERS: Some restrictions hard to explain

Just Posted

Request for legal advice stalls Metro decision on bylaw for Hazelmere Valley

Board goes behind-closed-doors following debate over Surrey councillor notes ‘new information’

Surrey resident falls victim to $18,000 CRA, Bitcoin scam

Police provide tips to help others avoid being defrauded

South Surrey girls find sweet success

Strong-willed friends impress judges at cooking competition

Wake Up Surrey tackling gang violence with three summer programs

Group also plans unveil ‘one year action plan’ at City Hall today

UPDATE: Missing Delta man’s body found in Alice Lake

Alice Lake closed until further notice, campground remains open

City contractors demolish Memorial Park washrooms

Facility expected to be complete by January

A year after fire, B.C. senior and his dog thankful to be together

Terry Theroux was separated from Scruffy for 3 months after evictions, fire displaced Highland residents

After World Cup lineup photographed, England urges media to help team

Now the England camp is actually asking media: Are you with us or against us?

Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

RCMP saying little about the case of Wilfred Kilgren of Popkum who was eventually found in Creston

UPDATED: One person killed in fiery crash near Barriere

Thursday evening crash involved three large semi-trailers and a passenger vehicle

Critter Care Wildlife Society annual open house set for July 21, 22

Guided tours offered during south Langley wildlife rescue facililty fundraiser

5 to start your day

CRA scam goes from bad to worse in Vancouver, body of Delta man found in Squamish lake and more

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

Lions need to focus on football after disruptive fan incident: coach

Wally Buono says his players need to focus on football after defensive back Marcell Young hit a fan

Most Read

l -->