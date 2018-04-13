A police-dog demonstration at White Rock Elementary sends the wrong message about the good RCMP do, writes Don Henshall. (Contributed photo)

LETTERS: We need a more humane lesson

Editor: Re: Showing dogged determination, March 30.

Re: Showing dogged determination, March 30.

I read the article and realized that I had to write a response this time. I saw a similar article about police dogs a couple of years ago. I was disturbed by it then, but I said nothing. Now I am responding because we need to see change.

First, let me be very clear, I am not judging or condemning our local RCMP here in White Rock or in Surrey. I want to suggest change and thereby improve relations with the community. We can’t continue to promote violence and subject elementary school students to see dogs with barred teeth, ripping apart protective covers on members’ arms.

In reality, these dogs rip open the flesh of human beings. I have seen the results of the tearing and ripping of the flesh. It is sickening and even causes trauma to the RCMP members who are present at a crime scene, where dogs are used.

I am just a parent and a grandparent, living in White Rock. I have the utmost respect for the members of the RCMP that I have had contact with. By writing this letter, I am trying to bring about change and help them see that this dog show to all kids at all levels is wrong.

I find it alarming that the schools have not intervened and put a stop to this “reward” demonstration. I will do what I can to make sure that my grandkids are not subject to the show.

Sometimes in life, we ‘just miss it.’ I am guilty of that myself. We get caught up in the work we do and forget to do the acid test.

Is this show of trained dogs, attacking their master, of benefit to students? Does it promote goodwill and non-violence? Is there a better program available that the RCMP can bring to schools that will promote all the good they do?

Yes, there is!

My only hope is that common sense will prevail and this dog promotion will be eliminated forever from schools all over B.C.

In closing, please let me be clear, I want to help our local RCMP. As someone looking in, I can see where this will be a step in the right direction.

Let us, the general public, help them to help themselves by eliminating this dog demonstration.

Don Henshall, White Rock

