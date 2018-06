Editor:

Re: Many drink our dirty water, June 8 letters.

I have lived in White Rock for almost three years now and immediately began to purchase spring water and still do.

I refuse to drink White Rock tap water.

Whether I will change my current MO when the new stations are fully up and running is also questionable.

I also don’t like even bathing in it but what choice does one have there?

Paul Dukes, White Rock