Editor: I left my purse in a shopping cart in the parking lot. Needless to say, I was devastated!

Editor:

I left my purse in a shopping cart in the Walmart parking lot. Needless to say, I was devastated!

When I returned to Walmart, a kind person had turned it in.

I have no idea who did this kind deed but I want them to know how much their honesty and kindness is appreciated and how their deed has proved, once again, how many wonderful people walk among us.

Shirley Henderson, Surrey