LETTERS: Youth homes need oversight

Editor: Re: Orphans of urban drug culture neglected again, June 20 column.

It is saddening to hear that the recent closure of a group home in the Lower Mainland was due to staff members engaging in drug activity with troubled youth living in the home.

When group homes close, the teens are left with nowhere to go, and simply end up on the streets.

Looking at areas of our “beautiful Vancity,” it is clear to see the major problem of homelessness; especially in certain areas, such as Hastings Street or Whalley. Some of these teenagers who are being thrown onto the streets to fend for themselves were only put into these difficult conditions to start with because of the drug culture or because they suffered abuse at young ages. Some have mental issues and problems learning, which they suffer from due to no fault of their own.

It does not make sense to throw them back into an area where drugs are going to be available, and inevitably affect them again.

We need to realize that these teenagers will either end up dead or will add to our increasing homeless population in the Lower Mainland. B.C. can do better.

We should invest more time and money into programs, opposed to using ‘for-profit organizations,’ when helping the youth. There needs to be better regulation when it comes to who is allowed to work at these group homes, and more support and supervision for these teenagers.

This will prevent group-home closures, so no teenager is forced to be homeless.

Deianeira Rematore, Surrey

