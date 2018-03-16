LETTERS: Zone to attract bigger players

Editor:

Re: Strip club vote redone after ‘oversight,’ March 9.

I was surprised to read about the extraordinary effort of White Rock council to change course and further rework their misguided rules governing the new ‘adult entertainment’ zone.

The changes do indeed make it harder for small promoters such as myself to bring shows to town but likely won’t deter the bigger players.

Why? Bigger players understand attempts to create bylaws without proper purpose will not survive judicial scrutiny.

Likewise, provincial courts require municipalities to abide by provincial and federal laws or risk having their decisions set aside. Adult entertainment is legal in British Columbia!

Don’t kid yourself, council, you have voted for and approved an ‘adult entertainment’ zone for this city. Whether it is workable or not is now going to be up to the courts.

That being said, I have decided not to bring any more burlesque shows to White Rock out of courtesy to the neighbours in the new zone. Clearly you do not want it, I have heard your message loud and clear.

Perhaps it was best to just let our show go on at the beach as it was intended (‘Ladies Night’ event goes on despite setback, Nov. 29). This area already has a massage parlour, two tattoo studios, a marijuana paraphernalia store and serves alcohol until 1 a.m.

My question is, why did council go to such great lengths to carve out an ‘adult entertainment’ zone in your backyard?

P.S. I love this town, my father loved this town, my family loves this town. Let’s protect what we have.

Brooke Colby, White Rock