OUR VIEW: Get real on the road, Surrey

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility

Such a tragic waste of life and limb.

So far this year, seven pedestrians have been killed and 11 seriously injured on Surrey’s streets. All told, there have been 19 traffic fatalities and 23 serious injuries in Surrey in 2017.

Ten pedestrians were killed in Surrey in 2016 and 20 were seriously injured. That year, Surrey recorded 14 fatalities and 29 people seriously injured in traffic crashes.

Did you know, according to ICBC, that six people are injured in traffic crashes every hour in B.C. from 6 p.m. Christmas Eve through midnight Boxing Day?

We think of CounterAttack during these festive times. We need to remember also to wear our seatbelts, put down our darned cellphones, to not speed, to pay attention, and when out walking, to look both ways before stepping off the curb. Your life might depend on it.

On average 340 people are injured in 1,200 crashes. There are 22 crashes and six people are injured every hour within that period of time.

It’s high time we all did our part to prevent the carnage. Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s director responsible for road safety, says motorists should ask themselves four important questions: Is my vehicle ready? Am I completely focused on the road? Do I have enough space to stop safely? How am I getting home?

Many B.C. highways require winter tires. It’s a good idea to check drivebc.ca for road conditions before you head out, keep your fluids topped up and pack an emergency kit with a blanket, food and water. If you plan to drink, decide how to get home before you head out. Use public transit, a taxi, a friend.


