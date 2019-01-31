Surrey RCMP search for an armed suspect after a transit officer was shot at Scott Road SkyTrain on Wednesday (Jan. 30). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Opinion

OUR VIEW: Transit cop shooting reminds us to be thankful for those who protect us

Dedicated men and women who find themselves in danger’s way as they work to protect us deserve our thanks

Few people who rely on SkyTrain for a safe trip to work, school or shopping did not wake up Thursday morning unconcerned about how their daily commute would play out, after Transit Police Constable Josh Harms, 27, was shot twice in his arm on the deck of Scott Road SkyTrain Station while on duty late Wednesday afternoon.

We often take for granted the safety we enjoy on transit and in other public places – a safety guarded by police officers who sometimes find themselves at considerable personal risk. Long after this dramatic news of Harms’ injury drops from view as the next police incident, political scandal or breaking news catches the public’s eye, this young constable will still be living with the trauma.

As Transit Police spokeswoman Anne Drennan told us at press time, “he definitely has a road ahead of him.”

This young constable is the first Transit Police officer to have been shot since the force was formed in 2005.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

READ ALSO: Police still hunting armed suspect, release video after transit officer shot in Surrey

He is not the first police officer, however, to be shot in Surrey while on duty.

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, from Montreal, was shot dead on March 29, 1974, while working what was supposed to be his last shift before he was to get married, after stopping a car in Cloverdale.

The two killers were originally sentenced to death, but these were commuted to life sentences after capital punishment was abolished in Canada in 1976. An overpass in Cloverdale is named after Pierlet, in his honour.

There is a monument outside the Surrey RCMP detachment entrance, honouring the memory of Pierlet and four other Surrey Mounties – Constables Terry Draginda, John Baldwinson, Archie Lapine and Adrian Oliver – who were killed under various circumstances.

As police investigate this latest shooting, about which we still have much to learn, let’s be thankful we have dedicated men and women in the Transit Police and Surrey RCMP who sometimes find themselves in danger’s way as they work to protect us.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

Just Posted

Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says a cold air system will head through B.C., starting in the central interior

UPDATE: Man charged in Surrey stabbing arrested in Alberta

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Newton last year

City initiative aims to kick-start a North Delta business association

In the past, numerous attempts to create an association have failed, but staff are optmistic

Locally-made art set to adorn Delta streets

The winners of Delta’s 2018 community banner contest were announced at council on Monday, Jan. 28

Where to celebrate the lunar new year in Cloverdale next weekend

Museum of Surrey, lantern festival to host events

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Colony Farms hospital hit with largest WorkSafeBC penalty in history

B.C. Nurses’ Union release says violent attacks still occur at the site

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

The ‘You Can’t See Me’ star is reportedly in the Lower Mainland to film a new movie

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

B.C. legislature officers get another week to answer accusations

Andrew Wilkinson calls for salary caps, retirement at 75 from unregulated jobs for life

BREAKING: Charges under consideration for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed individual accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office nearly two years ago

WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Fraudsters posing as company representatives are asking for credit card information

Most Read

l -->