Plenty of time to have acted

Editor: Re: Cadieux calls for equal pay in the workplace, March 7.

Editor:

Re: Cadieux calls for equal pay in the workplace, March 7.

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux’s presentation on her Equal Pay Certification Act to the legislature is a bit too late in her political career.

Cadieux served in the previous BC Liberal government after winning elections in 2009, 2013 and 2017. During that period she held two ministries. The Ministry of Children & Family Development – one of the most challenging ministries ever – was under her purview. She never seemed to have a handle on her ministry because of the nature of the portfolio, and more so, because of her abilities and staff composition. The premier never removed her as minister amid all the high-profile controversies.

To see her championing this bill is something she should have done when her government had the control of power.

Orvis Noel, Surrey

