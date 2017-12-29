‘R’ in LRT seems way out of place

Editor: I have been bothered for a while by the way our mayor is pushing through the LRT for Surrey

The first phase of the City of Surrey’s plans for LRT includes work between 140 and 144 Streets that is expected to begin Jan. 8. (City of Surrey graphic)

I have been bothered for a while by the way our Surrey Mayor is pushing through the LRT for Surrey (City’s LRT plan on track, Dec. 22).

Am I in the minority? While there have been several items in the newspapers critical of the proposal, not much of a backlash has been generated.

Being retired, whether it goes or not, it will not materially affect me – but paying for it will definitely affect everyone else’s future taxes.

The first thing that struck me was the name LRT. The ‘R’ stands for rapid. That’s a laugh.

I read somewhere that the time saving over the present B Line bus between Newton and Guildford would be about six minutes. So how much per minute is this thing going to cost?

Regarding the volume of traffic going east/west, how much congestion is there going to be at 72nd, 88th, and 96th and King George? Chaos, I predict.

Also, where is all the traffic on King George going to go when actual construction starts?

There is no other four-lane north/south road from 72nd all the way to 104th between Scott Road and 152nd, and existing north/south roads are already close to capacity.

How can this possibly be a sane decision?

It is time the mayor and council were given their walking papers.

In the name of common sense, please, somebody do something.

David Woodward, Surrey