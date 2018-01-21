Pixabay image.

ZYTARUK: Only the truth, and nothing but

Lying hurts all of us. You, me, them. All of us.

So let it be written…

I’d been rocking back and forth on a neighbour’s garden swing, fiddling with a long wooden stick while squabbling with another boy over whatever it is kindergarten-age children fight about.

Distracted by the drama, I accidentally drove the far end of the stick into the lawn. My end, as a result, poked my belly, scratching it. I cried, and blamed the other boy. Why? I don’t know. I was probably about as embarrassed as a five-year-old child can get over such stuff, and no doubt angry about our spat.

People got in trouble. After the dust settled, my conscience poked me, too, and I told my mommy what I’d done. She immediately marched me over to the impugned boy’s house and had me apologize to him and his mommy, on their front doorstep.

Fortunately for me, my lie did not draw international attention. Nor did the prime minister weigh in on it, as Justin Trudeau, Ontario’s premier and Toronto’s mayor did after an 11-year-old Muslim girl back east recently claimed that a mustachioed Asian man snuck up behind her with blue-handled scissors and cut her hijab as she was walking to school. News conferences were held, fury was expressed, and police launched a hate-crime investigation.

“My heart goes out to the young girl who was attacked, seemingly for her religion,” Trudeau told reporters from behind a podium. “I can’t imagine how afraid she must have been.”

READ ALSO: ZYTARUK: Well, it happened. Again.

READ ALSO: ZYTARUK: Face your fears, no matter how high up you are

READ ALSO: ZYTARUK: Gee, academics discover smoking pot leads to bad school grades

Well, what could he say?

But as Shakespeare wrote in the Merchant of Venice, “The truth will out.”

After it was revealed the girl had lied, for reasons yet unknown, Trudeau had this to say to a reporter: “Unfortunately we’ve seen a pattern over the past months of increased hate crimes against religious minorities, particularly against young women of racialized backgrounds. This is something we need to take very, very, very seriously.”

It reminded me of an incident in Fleetwood, many years ago. An 18-year-old Sikh man claimed he’d been jumped by three white teens late one night, near a local school. They chased him, kicked him, ripped off his turban and performed the indignity of cutting his hair, an affront to Sikhism.

This story, too, was eagerly swallowed. Eagerly. Editorials were written, politicians made thumping condemnatory speeches and an anti-racism organization fired out a missive rallying the Sikh community to “unite and oppose the increasing racial assaults.”

But, as it turned out, the young man’s story was a lie. Surely he had good reason?

Nope, he just wanted a haircut, and didn’t have the guts to tell his family the truth. His lie spread like wildfire until, as always, the truth came out.

The Ten Commandments in the Bible tell us, “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour.” I suspect you’ll also find that rule contained within the texts of other major world religions.

Lying hurts all of us. You, me, them. All of us.

So I’ll leave you with my favourite Shakespeare quote: “No legacy is so rich as honesty.”

Words to live by.

You’ll find them in All’s Well that Ends Well, Act III, Scene 5.

So let it be done.

Previous story
LETTER: Gut-wrenching cancer column made this 67-year-old want to do better in life

Just Posted

Semiahmoo wins Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic for second straight year

Totems’ senior boys battle back to top Tamanawis in tourney final at Enver Creek Saturday

Civic cannabis plan gets the attention of White Rock business groups

Chamber to poll members, BIA would “absolutely support” businesses looking to open dispensaries

Flavourful journey through the city

BIA’s Taste White Rock event returns

WIND WARNING: Metro Vancouver expecting 100 km/h gusts Saturday night

Environment Canada issues warns of possibly dangerous conditions

Totems to battle Wildcats for Surrey RCMP Basketball championship

Match set for 7:45 p.m. at Enver Creek Secondary

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants blanked by Portland Winterhawks

Saturday’s 2-0 setback marks first regulation loss for G-Men in 10 games

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

VIDEO: Remember the Voyageurs at Fort Langley

Two-day historical festival underway

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Snow warning in effect for the Coquihalla

A snowfall warning is in effect from Hope to Merritt as slush and snow is expected on highways this weekend

Vancouver hoping free public Wi-Fi expansion will drive tourism dollars

Mayor Gregor Robertson says expansion bolsters its “leading Smart City” status

Most Read

  • ZYTARUK: Only the truth, and nothing but

    Lying hurts all of us. You, me, them. All of us.