ZYTARUK: What other costumes has Mr. Trudeau in his tickle trunk?

You could call it the #Trudeau Collection™

So let it be written…

Halloween must be a gas at the Trudeau residence.

I’ve never met a drama teacher, current or former, who doesn’t get all giddy about costumes. It’s in their blood. Well, clearly it’s in our prime minister’s blood.

I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry when I saw that photo of Swami Trudeau, posing with praying hands clasped and his holiest of guru faces on, in front of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

I heard he’s a Roman Catholic — has he converted? You can forgive me for wondering, considering he was decked out, literally head to toe, in traditional Sikh dress, and his expression was so…earnest.

Sheer morbid curiousity has me in its grips. What other wonderful theatrical garments has Canada’s newest Mr. Dressup hidden in his tickle trunk, yet to be revealed on the world stage as he makes his rounds abroad?

You could call it the #Trudeau Collection™

For those who don’t already know, in journalese we call the captions beneath a photograph a “cutline.” Cutlines contain brief descriptions of what’s going on in the photograph above, followed by a credit.

If Mr. Trudeau’s recent trip to India is any indication of what Canadians might expect in the future, I predict these are some cutlines we might well see in the news concerning our patron saint of cultural stereotypes.

Dateline Mexico:

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, dressed in poncho and wearing big sombrero, charging on burro across Plaza Hidalgo, Mexico City, as peasants scatter. (Insert photo credit here. You know it’s gonna happen).

Dateline France:

Canadian prime minister, dressed as mime, pretends to eat croissant on Champs-Elysees. (Photo credit).

Dateline Hawaii:

Canada’s prime minister, in traditional grass skirt, twirls five hula hoops in Honolulu, with Diamond Head in background. (Photo credit).

Dateline Pennsylvania:

Canada’s prime minister, in Amish clothing, fixes broken wagon wheel during weekend vacation as apples fall from cart. (Photo credit).

Dateline Moscow:

Frightened Canadian prime minister, wearing traditional Russian sable hat and coat, runs through Gorky Park in desperate attempt to escape angry sables chasing him. (Photo credit).

Dateline Vatican City:

Pope and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau compare miters. (Photo credit).

Dateline Australia:

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, leaps into billabong dressed as Crocodile Dundee to wrestle croc. (Photo credit).

Dateline Jerusalem:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rides into city on donkey on Palm Sunday. Liberal entourage scatters palm branches. (Photo credit).

I could go on, but I think I’ll stop there.

So let it be done.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
