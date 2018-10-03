55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

More than 3,000 athletes in 23 sports competing at event

Athletes compete in the discus at the 2018 55+ BC Games in Cranbrook this past summer. The 2022 edition of the event is coming to Abbotsford. (Barry Coulter/Black Press)

The 55+ BC Games are coming to Abbotsford in 2022.

The announcement was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon by the BC Seniors Games Society. The Games will run from Aug. 23 to 27 at various sporting venues across the city.

It marks another high profile sporting event for Abbotsford, as the city has also hosted the BC Summer Games in 2004 and 2016, the BC Disability Games in 2002 and the 2006 BC Seniors Games (now known as the 55+ BC Games).

The 55+ BC Games is an annual, multi-sport competition celebrating active and healthy seniors. With five days of competition and cultural events, the 55+ BC Games attracts more than 3,000 athletes who participate in over 23 sports. Participants travel from across the province to experience the competition and camaraderie of the annual Games.

The sports showcased at the event include: archery, badminton, bocce, bridge, cribbage, cycling, darts, dragon boat racing, equestrian, five-pin bowling, floor curling, golf, hockey, ice curling, lawn bowling, mountain bike racing, pickleball, slo-pitch, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and field and whist.

“I wish to congratulate the City of Abbotsford on their successful bid to host the 2022 55+ BC Games,” stated BC Seniors Games president Cindy Simpson. “Our society and membership are looking forward to attending the games in Abbotsford area once again.”

In 2017, an Economic Impact study found that the 55+ BC Games provide an impact of over $3.3 million to the host community. In addition, Host communities benefit from the development of capacity to host large multi-sport events by training volunteers and improved infrastructure through the Games Legacy program.

For more on the event, visit 55plusbcgames.org.