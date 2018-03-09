B.C. championship Saturday schedule all set

Four games left to crown senior boys basketball champions at Langley Events Centre

Two No. 1’s, a No. 2, a No. 3, a No. 4, two No. 6’s and a No. 8 — those are the remaining seeds in contention for one of four B.C. boys provincial basketball titles up for grabs.

And in one of those four tiers, the 3A field, it will be No. 1 against No. 2 at the Langley Events Centre.

The top-ranked Byrne Creek Bulldogs (Burnaby) used a second-half rally to top the No. 4 North Delta Huskies in the semifinals on Friday night.

The Huskies led 12-10 after one quarter and took a 34-29 lead into the locker room at the half. The Huskies led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter before the Bulldogs took over, leading by four points after three quarters before ultimately winning 76-64.

Martin Djunga led Byrne Creek with 33 points and 11 rebounds while Bithow Wan had 16 points.

The Huskies were led by Arun Atker’s 25 points — 18 of which came on three-pointers — while Suraj Gahir had 19.

Facing Byrne Creek in Saturday’s final at 6 p.m. will be the No. 2 seed South Kamloops Titans.

The Titans held a slim one-point lead over No. 6 Pitt Meadows with less than two minutes to play before a quick 5-0 run created enough separation in a 65-59 victory.

South Kamloops, the provincial runner-ups in 2017, had four players score in double figures, with Nick Sarai’s 19 points leading the way. Evan Jumaga was right behind with 18 while Ripley Martin had a dozen points and Reid Jansen scored 10.

Werner Giovanni Manu led the Marauders with 24 points.

While Byrne Creek and South Kamloops battle for gold, North Delta and Pitt Meadows will play for bronze earlier in the day.

The game is a rematch of the Fraser Valley championship game, which was marred by a post-game brawl involving fans of the two schools.

4A draw

The final game of Saturday’s championship finals tips off at 8:15 p.m. and will feature the No. 6 Semiahmoo Totems and the No. 8 Burnaby South Rebels.

The Totems held off the No. 2 Tamanawis Wildcats74-67 in the final game of the day on Friday night.

The earlier semifinal saw Burnaby South lead for all but 34 seconds against the No. 13 Belmont Bulldogs, ending the scrappy Cinderella’s unexpected run through the first two rounds with a 70-58 victory.

The Rebels were up just two points after three quarters but seized control in the fourth, outscoring Belmont 24-14 in the period.

Burnaby South’s size was too much in the end as they wore down the Bulldogs.

Jusuf Sehic led the Rebels with 21 points and 17 rebounds while Sasha Vujisic had 15 points and 19 boards.

Belmont was led by 18 points apiece from Nishad Tarak and Isaac Ickovich while Julius Kennedy had 13.

The Wildcats will face the Bulldogs for the bronze.

2A draw

The defending champions — and top-ranked seed — from Brentwood College will get a chance at a second consecutive gold medal after hammering the No. 5 Seycove Seahawks 95-57 in the semifinals.

They will face the No. 3 King George Dragons, who handed the No. 2 Westsyde Whundas their first loss of the season, 61-50.

The final is set for 3:45 p.m. while Seycove and the Whundas will battle for bronze earlier in the day.

1A draw

The top-seed Credo Christian Kodiaks were outscored 23-10 in the fourth quarter as they lost 67-50 to the No. 4 Heritage Christian Saints.

The Saints had a balanced scoring attack as Jordan Nenasheff, Isaac Opuama and Sam Bell each had 14 points and Raymond Barrett and Ben Robideau had nine points apiece.

The Kodiaks had 19 points from Josh Allison and 11 from Will Dykstra.

The Saints are set to battle the No. 6 Bulkley Valley Royals in Saturday’s final (1:30 p.m).

The Royals got a monster game from big man Saymon Loki, who had 44 points and 21 rebounds to lead his team to the 79-63 win over the No. 2 Similkameen Sparks.

Nathan Steenhof chipped in 14 points while Brett Groot had a dozen.

The Sparks were led by 20 points from Corbin Marsden and 16 from Sasha Zebroff.

Credo Christian and Similkameen are in the bronze medal game.



