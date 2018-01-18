B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Myles Powell is a forward at Rochester Institute of Technology

Myles Powell, of Comox, has been nominated for the most prestigious individual award in US college hockey.

Powell is one of 74 nominees for the coveted Hobey Baker Award, and the only British Columbian in the mix.

The Hobey Baker Award is presented annually to the NCAA Div. 1 player deemed to be the best college hockey player in the United states.

Powell, a forward with the Rochester Institute of Technology, is in his fourth season with the Tigers.

In his 133 games as a Tiger, Powell has 40 goals and 48 assists.

Prior to committing to the New York college, the Vancouver Island product played three seasons of junior hockey in the BCHL, tallying a total of 107 points in 148 games, split between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, the Victoria Grizzlies and the Cowichan Valley Capitals. He led the Caps in scoring (21 goals, 38 assists) in his final year of junior hockey (2013-2014).

Powell played minor hockey with the Comox Valley Chiefs, and also played junior B hockey with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, before moving up to the BCHL.

The next phase of the Hobey Baker competition involves narrowing the field from 74 to the final 10, and local hockey fans can have a say in the process.

There is a fan voting page at http://www.hobeybaker.com/vote

Once the final 10 are determined, another voting phase, to determine the top 3, known as the “Hobey Hat Trick,” takes place, from which the winner is selected. Fans can also vote during the next phase of the competition.

Recent Hobey Baker Award winners include defenceman Will Butcher of the New Jersey Devils (2017, University of Denver), forward Jimmy Vesey of the New York Rangers (2016, Harvard), forward Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres (2015, Boston University) and forward Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames (2014, Boston College).

Other BCHL alumni nominated this year include Sheldon Rempal – Nanaimo Clippers (from Calgary, Alta.); David Pope – West Kelowna Warriors (Edmonton, Alta.); Taro Hirose – Salmon Arm Silverbacks (Calgary); and Ryan Scarfo – Powell River Kings (Montana).

Previous story
Whistler role in potential Calgary Olympic bid would be welcome: IOC
Next story
Koch thrilled to playing back at home

Just Posted

Traffic backed up on Highway 10

Emergency crews on scene of four-vehicle collision in Surrey

Mobility commission investigates how to charge Surrey motorists

32 Avenue and 152 Street considered ‘key congestion area’

Panorama Ridge will ‘get better as the year continues on,’ after player’s death

Senior boys squad loses to Guildford Park; Surrey RCMP tourney continues until Saturday

Charlotte Diamond to play two shows in Delta this weekend

The beloved children’s entertainer will perform with her son Matt on Jan. 20 and 21

VIDEO: Double-decker bus pilot in Langley gets rave reviews

The ceiling is a little low, but other than that, everyone seems to be a fan

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

LIVE: B.C. announces anti-racism funding

Ravi Kahlon said money will go to B.C. Organizing Against Racism and Hate (OARH) program

Animal protection group urges B.C. vet association to ban cat declawing

Nova Scotia was the first Canadian province to ban declawing

Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Canadian band to get top honours at 2018 JUNO Awards

North Delta happenings: week of Jan. 18

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

5 to start your day

Body found in Delta considered ‘suspicious,’ an emaciated dog gets a new chance at life and more

B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters

B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Myles Powell is a forward at Rochester Institute of Technology

Post interest rate hike debt tips

What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

Most Read