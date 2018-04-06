Pat Sanders of Team B.C. warms up at the Cloverdale Curling Club Sunday. Sanders team has advanced into the championship pool this weekend. (Dan Ferguson photo)

B.C. teams advance at Canadian Masters Curling Championships

Event continues this weekend at Peace Arch, Cloverdale curling clubs

Round-robin play at the 2018 Canadian Masters Curling Championships came to a close Thursday morning, and all three B.C. rinks have advanced into the championship rounds.

In the 14-team men’s tournament, the top four teams in each pool advanced into the weekend rounds, including both B.C. rinks – one, a Thompson/Okanagan regional team skipped by Kelowna’s Rob Koffski, and another skipped by provincial champion Craig Lepine of Cloverdale.

Other provinces to advances are Alberta – which won Pool A and was the event’s only undefeated team in the men’s round robin – Pool B winners Ontario, Manitoba, Yukon, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.

In the 12-team women’s draw, both Saskatchewan and B.C. went undefeated in round-robin play, topping their respective pools with five wins apiece. They’re joined in the championship pool this weekend by Nova Scotia, Ontario, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Alberta and Northern Ontario.

Games continue today at both Cloverdale and Peace Arch curling clubs, with the Seeding Pool games (for teams eliminated from championship contention) beginning at 2 p.m., and championship-round games set for 7 p.m.

The tournament wraps up Sunday, with bronze-medal games set for Peace Arch Curling Club at 9 a.m., and gold-medal games in Cloverdale at 11 a.m. (women’s) and 2 p.m. (men’s).

For more information, visit the event’s official website.

