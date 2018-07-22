BC Games: Day 3 wrap and closing ceremonies

The torch in the Cowichan Valley has been extinguished as Fort St. John gets ready to host the 2020 BC Winter Games

The 2018 BC Summer Games have come to an end after three days of competition that saw more than 2,300 of the best athletes in the province compete against each other in the Cowichan Valley.

While many of the previous Games have been located in a single city, the 2018 Summer Games were spread across multiple communities like Nanaimo, Chemainus, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan and Mill bay, with the majority of events taking place in Duncan.

“It is fitting that in our 40th Anniversary year, the BC Summer Games held in Cowichan celebrated years of success but, more importantly introduced many enhanced initiatives such as the involvement of Indigenous athletes and First Nations communities,” said Kelly Mann, President and CEO of the BC Games Society.

“I know the BC Games will continue to be an important opportunity for sport and community development in the years to come.”

And as the Games torch was extinguished at the closing ceremony and the commemorative flag folded up and handed over to Fort St. John — the location of the next BC Winter Games, it was hard to find anyone who didn’t agree the they were a success.

It was only fitting that the home Zone (Vancouver Island – Central Coast) took the home the most medals when everything was tallied up on Sunday afternoon. They stormed back on the final day to finish with 145 in total, including 58 gold, 43 silver and 44 bronze. And none of the provincial zones were shut out, with athletes in all eight geographical parts of the province winning multiple gold medals.

Fraser River athletes took home 127, Vancouver – Coastal 114, Fraser Valley 84, Thompson-Okanagan 80, Cariboo – North East 34, Kootenays 16, and North West 13.

Medals handed out today:

Boys 1500M Freestyle Swimming

Gold — Jadyn Johnston, Williams Lake

Silver — Pierson Piche, Kelowna

Bronze — Isaac Dolan, Prince Rupert

Girls 800M Freestlye

Gold — Jordan Vertue, Prince George

Silver — Kaysha Bikadi, North Saanich

Bronze — Katelyn Schroeder, Langley

Boys 200M Breaststroke

Gold — Liam Wallich, Kaledon

Silver — Kristofer Hulten, Brentwood Bay

Bronze — Jake Gysel, Kamloops

Girls 200M Breaststroke

Gold — Meagan Corrigan, Kelowna

Silver — McKinley Thomas-Perry, Duncan

Bronze — Viviana Li, Surrey

Boys 100M Butterfly

Gold — Jadyn Johnston, Williams Lake

Silver — Jack Hayhoe, Maple Ridge

Bronze — Marco Fong, Richmond

Girls 100M Backstroke

Gold — Bridget Burton, Mill Bay

Silver — Jordan Vertue, Prince George

Bronze — Kaysha Bikadi, North Saanich

Boys 100M Backstroke

Gold — Ryan Murphy, Coldstream

Silver — Ryan De Ocampo, Surrey

Bronze — Jordan Luis, Vancouver

Girls 100M Freestyle

Gold — Severen Parr, Langley

Silver — Abigail Jerome, Kelowna

Bronze — Jenna Blythe, North Vancouver

Boys 100M Freestyle

Gold — Lochlan Rogers, Qualicum

Silver — Tytan Carson, Fort St. John

Bronze — Daniil Savelev, Kelowna

Girls 200M Individual Medley

Gold — Jordan Vertue, Prince George

Silver — Katerina Wood, Prince George

Bronze — Sydney Meldrum, Victoria

Boys 200M Individual Medley

Gold — Lochlan Rogers, Qualicum

Silver — Pierson Piche, Kelowna

Bronze — Jadyn Johnston, Williams Lake

Boys 4 x 50M Free Relay

Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast

Silver — Cariboo – North East

Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan

Girls 4 x 50M Free Relay

Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast

Silver — Fraser Valley

Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan

Boys 4 x 50M Medley Relay

Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast

Silver — Fraser River

Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan

Girls 4 x 50M Medley Relay

Gold — Vancouver Island – Central Coast

Silver — Thompson – Okanagan

Bronze — Cariboo – North East

Baseball

Gold — Vancouver – Coastal

Silver — Fraser Valley

Bronze — Thompson – Okanagan

Softball

Gold — North West

Silver — Thompson – Okanagan

Bronze — Cariboo – North East

Boys 45 kg Wrestling

Gold — Hyatt Verduzco, Vanderhoof

Silver — Tyler Leung, Vancouver

Bronze — Klay Cornet, Vanderhoof

Boys 54 kg Wrestling

Gold — Talon Hird, Duncan

Silver — Kevin Low, Vancouver

Bronze — Humraj Sandhar, Abbotsford

Boys 57 kg Wrestling

Gold — Parmjot Sidhu, Langley

Silver — Gagan Grewal, Abbotsford

Bronze — Ashton Combdon, Duncan

Boys 60 kg Wrestling

Gold — Ryan Hicks, Maple Ridge

Silver — Seth Price, Port Alberni

Bronze — Heath Yee Fung, Vancouver

Boys 63 kg Wrestling

Gold — Owen Spencer, Port Alberni

Silver — Matthew Kaita, Langley

Bronze — Chinua Tatem, Vancouver

Boys 70 kg Wrestling

Gold — Anmoljit Lidder, Abbotsford

Silver — Dawson Jory, Duncan

Bronze — Sahil Kang, Surrey

Girls 47 kg Wrestling

Gold — Ivy Threatful, Maple Ridge

Silver — Charlie Roberts, Duncan

Bronze — Sadie Dowler, Campbell River

Girls 57 kg Wrestling

Gold — Hayley Bye-Pace, Cowichan Bay

Silver — Kinsley McClure, Prince George

Bronze — Charisma Trolland, Abbotsford

Girls 60 kg Wrestling

Gold — Kenna Wells-Flanders, Surrey

Silver — Miaya Brownbridge, Duncan

Bronze — Simran Khattra, Surrey

Girls 64 kg Wrestling

Gold — Stephanie Mould, Duncan

Silver — Nadja Schwarz, Duncan

Bronze — Reagan Rempel, Vanderhoof

Girls 69 kg Wrestling

Gold — Kaitlyn Jinda, Campbell River

Silver — Aila Brampton, Gibsons

Bronze — MacKenzie Boudreau, Port Alberni

Boys 74 kg Wrestling

Gold — Cory Haberman, Vancouver

Silver — Alex Rome, Kamloops

Bronze — Jeevanjot Gill, Abbotsford

Boys 78 kg Wrestling

Gold — Karanpreet Gill, Surrey

Silver — Jovan Dhaliwal, Richmond

Bronze — Masih Sarafan, Vancouver

Boys 90 kg Wrestling

Gold — Chiragpreet Mattu, Delta

Silver — Karanveer Mahil, Surrey

Bronze — Scott Coulthart, Port Alberni

Girls 75 kg Wrestling

Gold — Paige Maher, Port Alberni

Silver — Hanna Dhillon, Surret

Bronze — Rosie Klatt-Lablanc, Chemainus

Girls F1 Triathlon

Gold — Jamie Harker, Victoria

Silver — Tayla Ingram, Summerland

Bronze — Kasha Vitoratos, Kamloops

Boys F1 Triathlon

Gold — Lincoln Hoel, West Kelowna

Silver — Bradley Christison, Victoria

Bronze — Luke Hubner, Qualicum

Boys Aquathlon

Gold — Lincoln Hoel, West Kelowna

Silver — Cameron Laturnus, Nanaimo

Bronze — Max Angrove, Kamloops

Girls Aquathlon

Gold — Jamie Harker, Victoria

Silver — Tayla Ingram, Summerland

Bronze — Kasha Vitoratos, Kamloops

Boys Duathlon

Gold — Lincoln Hoel, West Kelowna

Silver — Brody Wright, Vernon

Bronze — James Needham, Kelowna

Girls Duathlon

Gold — Jamie Harker, Victoria

Silver — Tayla Ingram, Summerland

Bronze — Kasha Vitoratos, Kamloops

Boys Super Sprint Triathlon

Gold — Lincoln Hoel, West Kelowna

Silver — Brody Wright, Vernon

Bronze — Bradley Christison, Victoria

Girls Super Sprint Triathlon

Gold — Jamie Harker, Victoria

Silver — Tayla Ingram, Summerland

Bronze — Kasha Vitoratos, Kamloops

