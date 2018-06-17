B.C. Lions’ Marcell Young (8) knocks down a spectator that ran onto the field of play during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver, on Saturday June 16, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

B.C. defensive back Marcell Young delivered a big hit in the Lions’ CFL opener Saturday night against the Montreal Alouettes — but it wasn’t on an opposing player.

Young levelled a streaking fan with a shoulder hit after the fan — wearing an orange Lions jersey and a pair of boxer briefs — made his way onto the field during a stoppage in play in the first quarter.

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines as he was running across the field and waving his arms to the crowd.

Two other Lions players congratulated Young following the hit with a chest bump and a high five as a security guard apprehended the fan on the ground.

Young, a seven-year CFL veteran, signed with B.C. this off-season. He spent the last five years with the Edmonton Eskimos and two with Hamilton before that.

The 30-year-old from Mississippi has 266 defensive tackles, three sacks, six interceptions and one forced fumble over 98 games.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Just Posted

South Surrey sting ends with dropped charges

Shop owner frustrated with outcome after videotaping regular customer

UPDATE: All lanes open after crash closed Sea-to-Sky near Lions Bay

Hwy. 99 not expected to re-open until 2:30 p.m.

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

VIDEO: Green Team combats invasive plants in White Rock park

Volunteers spent the morning removing English ivy and Himalayan blackberry from Ruth Johnson Park

PHOTOS: Titans youth football camp comes to South Surrey

Youngsters participate in a series of drills Saturday morning

Graduating students celebrated in South Surrey

Elgin Park Secondary hosts red carpet affair

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Rider collided with a car near Edmonds SkyTrain in Burnaby

Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Canada now has a 4-5-0 record

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

Most Read

l -->