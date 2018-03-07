Surrey Eagles Ty Westgard and Desi Burgart celebrate a goal earlier in the team’s first-round series against the Langley Rivermen. Surrey leads the series 3-1. (Garrett James photo)

Burgart scores four to lead Eagles to Game 4 win

Surrey leads Langley Rivermen 3-1 in best-of-seven BCHL series

The Surrey Eagles rode a four-goal performance from Desi Burgart and a stellar showing in the crease from goaltender Mario Cavaliere to a Game 4 victory over the Langley Rivermen Tuesday night on home ice.

Burgart – playing on the team’s top line alongside John Wesley and Ty Westgard – accounted for all of his team’s goal in a 4-1 win. The victory gives the Eagles a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, with Game 5 scheduled for Thursday night back in Langley.

“He was a monster for us. I thought he was outstanding for us – he’s been really good for us in every game this series,” said Eagles head coach Brandon West of Burgart’s performance.

After already securing the hat-trick, Burgart’s fourth goal came into an empty net as the Rivermen tried to rally to close the gap.

“Johnny makes a great play – I don’t even know how he saw him – to put the icing on the cake,” West said, describing the empty-netter. “That line was really good for us tonight.

“Ty and Johnny really made things happen. I thought it was their best game of the series, too.”

Wesley finished with three assists, and Westgard had one. Cavaliere stopped 35 of 37 shots – the second game in a row he’s had to face more than 30 shots against.

The series now shifts back to Langley, where the Rivermen have been a tough opponent – they had a record of 19-7-2-1 (win-loss-overtime loss-tie) at the George Preston Recreation Centre during the regular season. Surrey, however, won the first two games of the BC Hockey League series there last weekend.

