Team Canada infielders catch Chinese baserunners in a ‘double hotbox’ during a game Wednesday night at Softball City. Canada won the game 13-0 in just three innings. (Lance Peverley photo)

Canada shuts out White Rock, China in Canada Cup action

Canadian national softball team sits with 3-1 win-loss record after two days at Softball City

Now they’re heating up.

On Day 2 of play in the Canada Cup’s women’s division Wednesday, Team Canada won a pair of lopsided contests to improve its overall win-loss record to 3-1.

The national squad began the day with a 10-0 victory over the host White Rock Renegades senior women’s team – a game that was over in just four innings after the mercy-rule was invoked – and wrapped on their daily schedule with a 13-0 win over China. The latter contest was over in even less time – just three innings – after a 10-run outburst put the game out of reach.

Canada’s 10-run third inning was highlighted by a grand slam off the bat of Surrey native Holly Speers, who now has three home runs in just two days of action at the tournament. Kelsey Jenkins also had a home run in Wednesday’s win, while outfielder Larissa Franklin had a triple.

Karissa Hovinga was the pitcher of record for Canada, earning the win with one strike out and three hits scattered over three innings.

Against White Rock earlier in the day, Canadian pitcher Danielle Lawrie-Locke – a former Renegade herself – pitched four scoreless innings to earn the win. She struck out three Renegades and allowed no hits.

Speers had two home runs in the game, while left-fielder Jennifer Gilbert also hit a ball over the fence for a round-tripper.

With the two victories Wednesday Canada sits second in its three-team division, behind only undefeated Triple Crown of Colorado. On Tuesday, the national team defeated Korea before dropping a game to Triple Crown.

The tournament continues today, though the schedule is still yet to be determined by tournament officials. Playoff rounds set for the weekend, and the women’s division final is scheduled for Sunday, 6 p.m. at Softball City.

