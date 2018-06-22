Marcus Granlund, left, had 12 points in 53 games for the Canucks this past season. (Markus Granlund/Instagram)

Canucks ink Markus Granlund to one-year extension

Finnish forward’s contract is worth US$1.475 million

Finnish forward Markus Granlund will return to the Vancouver Canucks next season after signing a one-year deal with the club on Friday.

The contract is worth US$1.475 million.

“Markus is a versatile forward with the ability to play in all situations,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. “He plays a complete, two-way game and has shown he can produce offensively.”

READ MORE: Canucks release 2018-19 season schedule

The 25-year-old Granlund had 12 points in 53 games for the Canucks this past season.

The Canucks acquired Granlund from the Calgary Flames in a February 2016 trade.

After being picked in the second round (45th overall) by Calgary in the 2011 draft, Granlund broke into the NHL with the Flames in 2013-14.

The Canadian Press

Canucks ink Markus Granlund to one-year extension

Finnish forward's contract is worth US$1.475 million

Most Read

