Canucks shut out for second straight game, fall to Kings

Tyler Toffoli, Quick lead Los Angeles to their 38th win

Tyler Toffoli scored the game-winning goal, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action Monday at the Staples Center.

Los Angeles went into the matchup one point behind Colorado for the second and final wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

The Canucks (25-34-9) were held scoreless for the second straight game. Anze Kopitar and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Kings (37-26-5).

Jonathan Quick stopped all 35 shots faced for his fourth shutout of the season and 48th of his career. Anders Nilsson took the loss, stopping 30 of 33 Los Angeles shots.

The first period held both teams scoreless as the Kings outshot the Canucks 7-5.

Both Vancouver and Los Angeles went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Los Angeles finally broke the scoreless streak with a goal at 18:03 of the second period.

Jake Muzzin fed Toffoli with a long pass to put him on a breakaway where he lifted the pick above Nilsson’s glove for his 22nd goal of the season.

Canucks forward Sam Gagner had a chance to tie the game midway through the second period but missed an open net.

Los Angeles extended the lead to two when Kopitar sent a one-timer down low intended for Dustin Brown, however the puck went off of Canucks defenceman Troy Stetcher and into the back of the net.

The goal was credited to Kopitar for his 28th of the season, at 5:06 of the second period.

Midway through the third period, Los Angeles forward Pearson made the score 3-0 when the skated uncontested around Nilsson to lift the puck up and over for his 13th goal of the year.

Vancouver has now been held to a goal or less in 21 games this season.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Daniel Sedin has 15 points in his last 14 games… Brendan Leipsic has six points in his past seven games.

Los Angeles: Kopitar is 11th in the NHL in scoring with 75 points in 69 games… Goaltender Quick is tied for ninth in the NHL in wins.

Canucks play in Anaheim on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PST.

