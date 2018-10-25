Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Jose Bautista leaves his feet but can’t throw out Tampa Bay Rays’ Wilson Ramos at first on an RBI single as Rays third base coach Charlie Montoyo looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla., on August 22, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O’Meara

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

Charlie Montoyo has been named the new manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Montoyo becomes the 13th manager in Blue Jays history. He managed the triple-A Durham Bulls from 2007-14 before joining the Tampa Bay Rays as third base coach in 2015. He was promoted to Tampa’s bench coach this season.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 73-89 regular season under John Gibbons. The team announced at the end of the campaign that Gibbons would not be returning to the position in 2019.

The 53-year-old Montoyo retired as a player after the 1996 season. He spent 10 years as an infielder in the Milwaukee Brewers, Montreal Expos and Philadelphia Phillies organizations.

His lone big-league experience as a player came in 1993 with the Expos, when he appeared in four games.

The native of Florida, Puerto Rico has managed teams at every classification in the Rays’ system. He was named International League manager of the year in 2010 and 2013.

Gibbons, 56, first managed the Blue Jays from August 2004 to June 2008. He was rehired in November 2012 and guided the team back to the playoffs in 2015, ending the franchise’s 22-year post-season drought.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Coquitlam Express for real and Trail trades Levi Glasman

Just Posted

After 60 years, inclusivity is still the goal for Semiahmoo House Society

Society continues to evolve with the community

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP say two youth stabbed near Mac’s convenience store in Guildford

Police are looking for another youth who is a ‘person of interest’ in the alleged assault

The vinyl countdown: How 40,000 records ended up at a Surrey store

Newton’s Innovative Audio has become a go-to place for record collectors

South Surrey White Rock Oneness Gogos to hear about life in Kenya

Long-time volunteer Bonnie Gillis to give presentation to group

Back in the Saddle: What Surrey can expect from Doug McCallum 2.0

Are there strategies he’ll draw on from the past? Things he’ll do differently?

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter takes off 1 month after Dragons’ Den deal

Owner talks about the immediate spike in her peanut butter business

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine

The fourth-annual Judgment of BC brought 40 top wine professionals to the Okanagan from around the world.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

B.C. Ferries vessel gets tangled up with fishing boat

Incident happened Wednesday on Queen of Alberni’s Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferry run

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Most Read

l -->