Boxer Pouyan Abedini (red) faces off against Melvin Teagai at the 2017 Jim Gallagher Memorial Amateur Boxing Show. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Cloverdale Legion to host sixth-annual amateur boxing show

The Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing tournament will take place on Feb. 17 at the legion

The sixth-annual Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Show will be taking the ring at the Cloverdale Legion on Feb. 17, raising funds and awareness for local boxers.

The amateur tournament is in honour of the late Jim Gallagher, who was a strong supporter of the local boxing scene since the early ’70s. After he passed away from Parkinson’s disease in 2012, the Cloverdale Legion started the amateur boxing event in his honour.

Each year, the boxing show features eight to 10 local boxers, both juniors and seniors, male and female, in a variety of weight divisions. Langley headliner Tyler Chambers is often a fixture in the event’s super heavy weight division — well-known from his time with the Chilliwack Chiefs and Vancouver Giants as a a hockey player, and more recently for his transition to the world of boxing.

All proceeds from the event go to support the B.C. Amateur Boxing Association.

Last year, the event raised $1,400, going towards junior boxers’ travel expenses for tournaments. This year, the money will go towards B.C. boxers competing in the Canada Winter Games.

The boxing show will take place at the Cloverdale Legion from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at the door for $10, or $20 for ringside seats.


grace.kennedy@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadians lukewarm about Olympics without NHL: poll

Just Posted

South Surrey single mother loses home, dog in fire

The only thing salvaged from the debris was a letter written to her son when he was born

VIDEO: Surrey studio one of first in Canada to offer sound wave tattoos

‘It’s absolutely cutting edge. There’s nothing more personalized or customized.’

Delta Police issue warning after residents attacked by owl

Police issued the warning after three Tsawwassen residents were attacked in 24 hours

Passenger of ‘suspicious truck’ stopped in White Rock facing charges

Police say South Surrey man was one of six people detained after drug paraphernalia spotted

Cloverdale Legion to host sixth-annual amateur boxing show

The Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing tournament will take place on Feb. 17 at the legion

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bookman boosts literacy with gifts to Promontory teachers

Chilliwack bookstore partners with schools to bulk up library shelves

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Chilliwack parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Chief Justice defends judge in Berry custody case

In wake of murders, Justice Gray faces criticism for granting Berry access to girls on Christmas Eve

UPDATE: The Trans-Canada Highway is now open through the Alberta border

Expect delays tomorrow as work crews perform avalanche debris removal

Title Shot Rumble to shake up Cloverdale Fairgrounds next Saturday

All Star Wrestling presents the Title Shot Rumble at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 17

Court rules park board lacked authority to ban whales, dolphins at Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium’s non-profit group had challenged a bylaw amendment that banned keeping cetaceans in parks

Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Alleged victim reported the incidents while Williams was taking part in a morale trip to Latvia

Most Read