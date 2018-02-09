Cloverdale Legion to host sixth-annual amateur boxing show

The Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing tournament will take place on Feb. 17 at the legion

The sixth-annual Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Show will be taking the ring at the Cloverdale Legion on Feb. 17, raising funds and awareness for local boxers.

The amateur tournament is in honour of the late Jim Gallagher, who was a strong supporter of the local boxing scene since the early ’70s. After he passed away from Parkinson’s disease in 2012, the Cloverdale Legion started the amateur boxing event in his honour.

Each year, the boxing show features eight to 10 local boxers, both juniors and seniors, male and female, in a variety of weight divisions. Langley headliner Tyler Chambers is often a fixture in the event’s super heavy weight division — well-known from his time with the Chilliwack Chiefs and Vancouver Giants as a a hockey player, and more recently for his transition to the world of boxing.

All proceeds from the event go to support the B.C. Amateur Boxing Association.

Last year, the event raised $1,400, going towards junior boxers’ travel expenses for tournaments. This year, the money will go towards B.C. boxers competing in the Canada Winter Games.

The boxing show will take place at the Cloverdale Legion from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at the door for $10, or $20 for ringside seats.



grace.kennedy@cloverdalereporter.com

