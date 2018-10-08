Two Surrey teams win national soccer championships

The Coastal FC U-17 girls can now call themselves national champions.
The girls beat Quebec 2-1 in the final match Monday afternoon in the Canadian National Championships, held in South Surrey.
Coastal was up 2-0 by the second half, letting in one goal in the second but maintained the lead until end of the match.
Surrey-based BC Tigers Hurricanes also won the Challenge Cup for national soccer supremacy Monday.
In Saskatoon, the Hurricanes earned a 7-3 victory over a team from Ontario.
It was the first time in 14 years that a B.C.-based team won the title, following Surrey Pegasus’ victory in 2004.
ITS OVER!!!! COASTAL FC ARE THE U17 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!
— Coastal FC (@Coastal_FC) October 8, 2018
Coastal FC 01 BCSPL Girls – 2018 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/Yv0Pi0pSE6
— Coastal FC (@Coastal_FC) October 8, 2018
More to come…