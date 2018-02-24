Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett (right) celebrates his first-period goal with teammates Cody Goloubef (left) and Brandon Kozun as Canada beat the Czech Republic 6-4 to win Olympic bronze in men’s hockey in PyeongChang. (Canadian Press photo)

Czechmate: Canada wins men’s Olympic hockey bronze

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores twice as Canada beats Czech Republic 6-4

Canada shook off the sting of being upset by Germany in the semifinals to beat the Czech Republic 6-4 and win Olympic men’s hockey bronze Saturday in PyeongChang.

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scored twice – his first two goals of the tournament – as did captain Chris Kelly, as Canada won its sixth men’s hockey medal in the last eight Olympics.

Derek Roy and Wojtek Wolski had the other goals for Canada, who received a bounce back performance in net from Kevin Poulin. He made 30 saves, including 14 in the first period, a day after allowing four German goals on 15 shots in a 4-3 defeat.

Canada led 2-1 after the opening period. There was no scoring in the middle frame, and Canada jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the third.

The Czechs looked to have made it 5-3 but a goal was disallowed for goalie interference.

Ebbett missed a great chance for his hat trick goal, firing wide on a three-on-one but stuck with the play and centred the puck out front. After a hit goal post, Wolski put the puck past goalie Pavel Francouz for a 6-2 Canada lead with 4:37 left to go.

The Czechs, however, refused to quit, scoring twice in 90 seconds to cut the lead to 6-4. The second goal came after a too many men on the ice penalty against Canada, and with the Czech goalie pulled for a two-man advantage.

The win for Canada avenged a 3-2 shootout loss in the preliminary round.

Vancouver Giants edged by Everett
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kim Boutin named Canada's flag bearer for closing ceremony

MLA calls Fraser Health meeting 'a sham' as residents exit early

Organizers defend decision to relocate laboratory from Ocean Park

TODAY: Walk on the Coldest Night of the Year

Annual fundraiser supports those struggling with poverty and homelessness in White Rock

VIDEO: Serious roll-over crash in Newton

Crash reported at 60th Avenue and 168th Street in Surrey involving three vehicles.

Surrey Women in Business Award finalists announced

Former Tory prime minister Kim Campbell is keynote speaker at the event

Surrey sex assault strangler gets second "indeterminate" prison sentence

Blake Randall Wright had already been designated a “dangerous offender” on Dec. 11, 1984

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

Trudeau ends troubled India trip in his comfort zone of hockey and youth

The players, 18-25, came to New Delhi from Ladakhi in northern India, as part of outreach program

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kim Boutin named Canada's flag bearer for closing ceremony

Two more medals for Canada, including the bronze in men’s hockey

Team Canada's Dave Duncan apologizes after drunken joyride in Pyeongchang

Duncan, his wife Maja and Canadian technical coach William Raine detained by South Korean police

Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snowfall is expected to continue on the highway until Sunday

Canucks fold 5-3 in first ever trip to Vegas

Daniel Sedin had two points as Canucks fall to the Golden Knights Friday night

That's a wrap: B.C. Games results after Day 1

Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 is in the lead for medals Friday at the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Sticking the landing at the B.C. Games

Gymnasts talk competition, B.C. Winter Games, and teamwork in Kamloops

