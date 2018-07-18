Delta athletes, coaches and officials set to participate in the 2018 BC Summer Games

Seventy Delta athletes, coaches and officials are getting set to take part in the 2018 BC Summer Games July 19 to 22.
Last week, as it has since 2005 for Delta athletes competing in multi-sport games, the Delta Sports Council held a send-off for all those competing this weekend in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.
Each of the 31 athletes, coaches and officials on hand were introduced and given words of encouragement from by Delta South MLA Ian Paton, Delta MP Carla Qualtrough (delivered by constituency office manager Bernadette Kudzin), councillors Robert Campbell and Bruce McDonald, and Delta School District director of learning services — inclusive learning Joanna Angelidis.
Participants were presented with certificates of congratulations from Qualtrough, Paton, Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon and the Delta Sport Council, then treated to celebratory cake.
“The Delta Sport Council values the amount of work, effort and training that has gone into each of these athlete’s accomplishment. Being chosen to represent Zone 5 is a very big honour,” said Delta Sport Council director Carlene Lewall. “Many of our recent Olympians experienced their first multi-sport games at either the BC Summer or Winter Games. Maybe some of the athletes representing Delta and Zone 5 at these games will continue on to excel in their sport at a future Olympics.”
“We wish each of the athletes, coaches and officials success at the games as we are proud to have them representing Delta and Zone 5.”
In all, 53 athletes and 17 coaches, officials and adult supervisors from Delta are set to participate in the BC Summer Games. They are:
Athletics
Jacob Bonikowsky
Madelyn Bonikowsky
Savayre Ghumman
Robin Gill
Alexander Lamyin
Harvir Panesar
Ilsa Stewart
Baseball
Jordan Bach
Ryan McCarthy
Tanton McNeill
Nate Rosser
Carter Spencer
Noah Thomas
Boston Warkentin
William Wilson
Basketball (3-on-3 girls)
Kaija Rutledge
Basketball (5-on-5 girls)
Andie Assaly
Alexa Kusel
Makena Rutledge
Jasmine Sidhu
Christine Young
Canoe/kayak
Kenjiro MacMartin
Noah MacMartin
Box lacrosse
Kevin Dhillon
Ben McDonald
Rhys Porteous
Conrad Squarek
Max Yingling
Field lacrosse
Tavis Bott
Evan Neaves
Silas Richmond
Cameron Squarek
Rowing
Hana Anderson
Elijah Brown
Ellie Gach
Rachel Mehling
Eve Morton
Quinn Torok
Soccer (boys)
James Proctor
Lucas Radstaak
Soccer (girls)
Julia Hsu
Softball (girls)
Amy Hendrickson
Taylor Kelly
Camryn Milley
Hayley Reid
Sophie Schuurman Hess
Nicole Sparrow
Bianca Tomlinson
Swimming
Akashvir Bhangu
Harbir Grewal
Kirra Trites
Volleyball (boys)
Sebastian Kler
Jonathan Saxon
Volleyball (girls)
Zoe Arca
Coaches
Drew Edwards, head coach, rowing
Jake Geboers, softball (girls)
Eleanor Hawkins, head coach, sailing
Jason Knight, head coach, basketball (5-on-5 girls)
Crystal McKenzie, assistant coach, softball (girls)
Keiffer Silva Pinto, assistant coach, rowing
Scott Stoilen, assistant coach, softball (girls)
Christine Young, assistant coach, basketball (5-on-5 girls)
Officials
Lynn Benedictson, golf
Trevor Brown, golf
Peter Fejfar, athletics
Mike Martyn, golf
Katie McFadden, golf
Debbie Pyne, golf
Jeffrey Scott, softball (boys)
Adult supervisors
Kyra Lafond, softball (girls)
Ciara Malone, rugby (girls)
