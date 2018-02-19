Delta Selects heat up at Phoenix soccer tournament

The Delta Coastal Selects did well at a tournament earlier this month in Phoenix, Ariz. (Contributed photo)

Older competition was no match for the Delta Coastal Selects earlier this month, who travelled south and found success at the Desert Classic soccer tournament in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Selects – an under-18 team made up of players from White Rock, Surrey and Delta – played in the U19 division of the tournament, which ran Feb. 9-11 and featured nearly 400 teams from across North America.

The Selects went undefeated in the round-robin portion of the tournament – beating two Arizona teams, as well as one of New Mexico, while earning a draw against an Illinois squad.

In total, the B.C. team allowed just one goal in four games.