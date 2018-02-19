The Delta Coastal Selects did well at a tournament earlier this month in Phoenix, Ariz. (Contributed photo)

Delta Selects heat up at Phoenix soccer tournament

Surrey, White Rock and Delta U18 players earn wins at U19 level

Older competition was no match for the Delta Coastal Selects earlier this month, who travelled south and found success at the Desert Classic soccer tournament in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Selects – an under-18 team made up of players from White Rock, Surrey and Delta – played in the U19 division of the tournament, which ran Feb. 9-11 and featured nearly 400 teams from across North America.

The Selects went undefeated in the round-robin portion of the tournament – beating two Arizona teams, as well as one of New Mexico, while earning a draw against an Illinois squad.

In total, the B.C. team allowed just one goal in four games.

Previous story
Canada wins gold in bobsleigh

Just Posted

Surrey averaging one shooting a week in 2018

Police believe Friday night shooting in 13200-block of 62nd Avenue was targeted

Surrey looks to limit public hearing speakers to five minutes

This comes two weeks after some lengthy delegations at public hearing

KPU Surrey open house this weekend

University says event at Surrey campus will be a ‘hub of activity, creativity and inspiration’

Russell Bidesi found guilty of second-degree murder in Surrey shooting

Bidesi was charged with shooting 28-year-old Bradley McPherson in 2011

Freezing temperatures expected in Lower Mainland

Snowfall warning ends, but surge or icy air to continue

VIDEO: Major construction projects in White Rock

Parkade development now underway on waterfront

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Traffic-sign abiding B.C. deer caught on tape

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Petition wants fundraiser dropped for family of man cleared in Colten Boushie’s death

Group says GoFundMe is profiting from the young Indigenous man’s death

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

Jacob Tremblay talks about playing a boy with facial differences in “Wonder”

It was a long stay in a makeup chair, but it could have been even longer

B.C. files challenge to Alberta wine trade ban

First formal dispute under Canadian Free Trade Agreement

NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

Premier John Horgan promises biggest investments in B.C. history

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

Most Read

l -->