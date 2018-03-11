The Delta Triathlon won’t be happening this year, thanks to construction along Arthur Drive in Ladner. (hojusaram/flickr.com photo)

Delta triathlon cancelled for third year

Construction on Arthur Drive is delaying the popular event for the third time

The Delta Triathlon will be delayed another year, as the final stage of construction on Arthur Drive gets underway.

For the last two years, the Delta Triathlon has been cancelled due to road construction on the Ladner road between 28 Avenue and 44 Avenue.

In the past, the event saw participants begin by swimming in the pool at the Ladner Leisure Centre, then running five kilometres through the community. The event finishes with a 20 km bike ride.

“We really only have one route that’s suitable to run a triathlon, for the biking part anyway,” Ken Kunz, director of parks, recreation and culture, said. “It had three phases of construction so the final phase will go forward this year.”

The triathlon, normally held in April, typically saw between 300 and 400 participants.

“It’s one of the earlier ones and that’s why it’s so popular,” Kunz said. “It gathers a crowd regionally, not just locally.”

After three years of cancellations, the future of the triathlon is still up in the air.

“We’re going to review all activities that go on,” Kunz said. “We’ll be in a brand new council, with a brand new mandate, and we’ll review all special events with the new council.”


