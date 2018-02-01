Delta’s Britannia Lions Rugby Club has a number of youth rugby programs. (Contributed photo)

Delta’s Brit-Lions invite kids to try rugby

The session will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4 at John Oliver Park

On Feb. 4, Delta’s Britannia Lions Rugby Club is inviting aspiring rugby players to come try New Zealand’s most popular sport.

The day, appropriately named Try Rugby Day, is a chance for kids ages five to 14 to experience the game in a controlled setting. For Allen Pruden, the Brit-Lions mini rugby coordinator, it’s also a chance to invite people without any rugby experience to get involved in the sport.

“It’s always been always a sport of the other club members and their kids,” Pruden said. “We all sort of push our kids to play the sports that we play, or at least get them interested in it.

“But with Try Rugby, we’re opening it up to the whole community and getting them to … realize that rugby is not this sport of barbarians smashing into each other. It’s actually a really fun, really family oriented game.”

The Brit-Lions club has made an effort to make rugby more accessible to kids, implementing a rookie rugby program for kids ages three to six (it runs out of North Delta Recreation Centre and is played in much the same way as flag football) and a mini-rugby program for kids up to 14. Tackling isn’t introduced until the players reach Grade 4.

But although Pruden believes rugby isn’t a barbarian sport, there is still a chance for injury. This is why the BC Rugby Association has provided all local clubs with insurance to cover all players on Try Rugby Day.

This is the second year the Brit-Lions have done a open practice for kids. Last spring, between 70 and 80 players showed up. This year, Pruden is hoping for more.

“It’s a way of … getting kids into the sport and hopefully carrying through into their adult years, and even beyond into their senior years,” he said. “It just builds up the family nature of the sport.”

Try Rugby Day, which will take place at John Oliver Park off Ladner Trunk Road from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 4, is open to the public without registration. Lunch costs $5, with proceeds going to the Brit-Lions youth programs. All interested players need to do is show up and sign up on the day, allowing them to be covered by BC Rugby’s insurance.

Previous story
Giants get back in win column
Next story
VIDEO: First Shift Program introduces hockey to the parents and kids of Surrey

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing man found

Joseph Frigon was reported missing on Jan. 31

Delta’s Brit-Lions invite kids to try rugby

The session will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4 at John Oliver Park

Return of XFL sparks memories for former league alumni

South Surrey’s Scott Ackles, Cloverdale kicker Paul McCallum recall year with upstart football league

Vigil to be held for Surrey Sikh temple caretaker, victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Six worshippers were killed and 19 injured when a lone gunman opened fire at Quebec City mosque

Anti-gang announcement in Surrey today

Mayor Linda Hepner, along with representatives from the province and RCMP, will reveal details at 1 p.m.

VIDEO: First Shift Program introduces hockey to the parents and kids of Surrey

Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association hosted event on Sunday

New airline to offer flights to Edmonton or Hamilton for less than $100

Customers can pay for more services, including ‘more legroom or less’

RCMP investigating after two hikers injured on Mount Seymour

First responders were called out to Dog Mountain, and say injuries seem ‘related to criminal actions’

Doctors who object to treatment on moral grounds must give referral: court

Some observers said the court didn’t go far enough to safeguard patients’ rights to receive care

Woman dies in Yaletown fire

Firefighters provided few details, but say the flames were caused accidentally

Senate votes to approve gender neutral wording for Canada’s national anthem

The second line of the anthem from ‘in all thy sons command’ to ‘in all of us command.’

Report says B.C. mining company avoids hundreds of millions in taxes

A Vancouver-based company is being accused by a Dutch non-profit of avoiding taxes

Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research: report

A woman dies of heart disease every 20 minutes in Canada

B.C. space sleuth discovers NASA satellite not a ‘piece of space junk’

A signal led Scott Tilley of the Sunshine Coast to discover a satellite called IMAGE

Most Read