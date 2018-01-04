Dropping the gloves with Alex Kannok Leipert

Get to know Vancouver Giants rookie defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert

Alex Kannok Leipert is a rookie defenceman with the Vancouver Giants.

In 40 games this season, the 17-year-old has one goal and 16 points.

The five-foot-11, 192-pound blue-liner was a fourth round pick out of Regina of the Giants in the 2015 bantam draft, going 79th overall. Last season, Kannok Leipert was named the top midget defenceman in the Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League after scoring 10 goals and 35 points in 44 games with the Regina Pat Canadians.

He recently sat down with Langley Times sports reporter Gary Ahuja to talk about his interests on and off the ice.

Favourite movie: Fury.

Last concert: Brett Kissel.

Pre-game ritual: Chicken fettuccine pasta for the pre-game meal and then some VapoRub up my nose.

Favourite music genre: Hip hop. It gets me going.

Pump-up song: Now or Never by Halsey.

Favourite meal: Sushi.

Favourite TV show: The Office.

Last book you read: The Secret.

Coffee spot: Starbucks. Pumpkin spice chai tea latte.

Favourite smoothie: Strawberry banana.

TV show you recently binge-watched: Riverdale.

Celebrity who always makes you laugh: Seth Rogen.

App you spend too much time on: Snapchat.

At the all you can eat buffet, you go straight for the: Chicken wings.

First played hockey: Five years old. I loved the intensity and winning. I was probably 10 or 11 when I began focusing on the sport.

NHLer you pattern your game after: Colorado Avalanche defenceman Tyson Barrie.

If you couldn’t play hockey, you would play: Football.

If you couldn’t play pro hockey, you would: Go into business.

Nickname: Leaps.

Athlete you admire the most: Bobby Orr.

Something people probably don’t know about you: I grew up in Regina, but was born in Thailand.

Which superhero would you like to be and why: Thor. He has got the hammer and nice hair.



