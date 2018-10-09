Members of Earl Marriott Secondary’s senior boys volleyball team celebrates after winning the Thunderbird Invitational at UBC earlier this season. (Wilson Wong/UBC Thunderbirds photo)

Earl Marriott volleyball squads finding early-season success

Two tournament victories for South Surrey school’s senior boys team so far

Earl Marriott Secondary’s senior volleyball teams have been off to a hot start this fall.

At various points throughout the early stages of the season, both the senior boys and senior girls Mariner squads have been ranked No. 1 in provincial rankings – the boys play in triple-A, while the girls are in quad-A – and the boys also have two tournament titles under their belts, already.

Most recently, the boys team – which is still ranked No. 1 at the triple-A level – placed first at UBC’s 54th annual Thunderbird Invitational tournament, and a week prior to that, took top spot at a Douglas College-hosted event.

In both tournaments, the Mariners rolled through undefeated.

“It’s probably the deepest team the school has ever had,” said EMS senior boys coach Al Schill.

“The grade 11s we have are exceptionally good, and the Grades 12 equally so. It’s a nice problem to have as a coach – trying to find playing time for 11 guys who are used to being starters but are now kind of having to take their turns.

“Normally, you’d see quite a drop between your best guy and your last, but with this team, the difference between our first and last is so small, I feel like we could win with just about anybody out there.”

Meanwhile, the girls – with longtime coach Mark Cassell at the helm – are currently ranked No. 3 among the province’s quad-A teams, after beginning the year as the preseason No. 1.

“Still a lot of the season to play before the end,” Cassell told Peace Arch News, when asked about the possibility of both teams ending the season atop their respective divisions.

Though having two senior teams from the same school both ranked No. 1 at the same time is rare, it has happened in South Surrey before – in 2005, the Semiahmoo Totems swept both senior provincial tournaments. Coincidentally, Cassell was the head coach of the Totems’ senior girls squad that year.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two Surrey teams win national soccer championships
Next story
Surrey’s dominant BC Tigers team roars to score national soccer championship

Just Posted

Province increases drought rating in parts of northern B.C.

Despite recent rain, streamflow still low and expected to decrease further in coming days

Suspect sought in May 5 shooting in Surrey

Surrey Mounties are still looking for Allan Jesse Hiscock, 46

Johnston Road temporarily closed until Saturday

Traffic will be blocked from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sanitary sewer line breaks on Marine Drive

Repairs close Oxford Street

Semi truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

The incident snarled traffic along the crossing Tuesday morning

High demand: A look into how undocumented foreign workers fill B.C.’s construction jobs

This series highlights the challenges that undocumented construction workers face.

Hundreds gather to honour fallen B.C. firefighter

West Kelowna Fire Captain Troy Russell died of brain cancer on Sept. 25

Chretien says rise of Trump marks end of the American empire

Jean Chretien unleashes his unflattering opinion of Trump in a new book

Thompson Rivers University to ban use of marijuana on campus

But Thompson Rivers University says alcohol and tobacco use will still be permitted in designated areas.

Notley says Odin photos show Jason Kenney needs to stop ‘dog-whistle’ politics

Soldiers of Odin members crashed West Henday nomination event and the candidates didn’t know who they were when they posed for pictures with them

Fast-strengthening hurricane closes in on Florida Panhandle

Coastal residents rushed to board up their homes and sandbag their properties against the fast-moving hurricane, which was expected to blow ashore around midday Wednesday

ANALYSIS: Tax breaks costing B.C. treasury $7 billion a year

Home owners grant now goes to people with $1.65M houses

No charges for pipeline protesters who hung beneath B.C. bridge

Demonstration was intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby, in the middle of a busy summer of protests against the Kinder Morgan project.

Surrey had most housing starts in September in Metro Vancouver

Last month saw 330 housing starts in Surrey

Most Read

l -->