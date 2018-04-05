Final buzzer tonight for Surrey’s all-star high school hoopsters

Enver Creek Secondary gym hosts Winner’s Circle games for girls and boys

Surrey’s best high school basketball players will be in action tonight (Thursday) in the annual Winner’s Circle All-Star Basketball Classic game.

The action happens at Enver Creek Secondary’s gym, at 14505 84th Ave., Surrey.

The girls game gets going at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.

Both games will feature players who are graduating seniors, in their final action as high-schoolers on a Surrey court.

Also tonight, the 2018 scholarship award winners will be announced and presented at halftime during the boys game.

Here are the team rosters:

BOYS

Coaches: Mike McKay (Tamanawis) and Ed Lefurgy (Semiahmoo)

Players:

Ethan Adkins – Pacific Academy

Keyan Adkins – Pacific Academy

Josh Barlin – Pacific Academy

Tyson Brown – Semiahmoo

Dharam Buttar – Southridge

Jordon Chen – Semiahmoo

Akash Dhaliwal – Tamanawis

Jughar Dhillon – Princess Margaret

Ben Dutra – Guildford Park

Justin Inocencio – Johnston Heights

Abdul Isaniye – Princess Margaret

Dylan Kinley – Lord Tweedsmuir

Richard Mageto – Clayton Heights

Hamza Mahdi – Princess Margaret

Gavin Malhi – Panorama Ridge

Vlad Mihaila – Semiahmoo

Adam Paige – Semiahmoo

Praveen Perara – Panorama Ridge

Miguel Tomley – Tamanawis

GIRLS

Coaches: Jeff Brisbois (Enver Creek) and Lani Kramer (Sullivan Heights)

Players:

Shea McMartin – Earl Marriott

Amanda Pearson – Fraser Heights

Helen Odong – Guildford Park

Yohanna Tulio – Guildford Park

Shaelynn Tolerton – Holy Cross

Gabby Levy – Holy Cross

Camey Malli – Enver Creek

Shelvin Grewal – Lord Tweedsmuir

Harneet Sidhu – Lord Tweedsmuir

Breanne Homeniuk – Lord Tweedsmuir

Emma Kramer – Sullivan Heights

Joti Khangura – Sullivan Heights

Baldeep Mattu – Sullivan Heights

Raj Mand – Fleetwood Park

Maiya Claire – Fleetwood Park

