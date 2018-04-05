Final buzzer tonight for Surrey’s all-star high school hoopsters

Surrey’s best high school basketball players will be in action tonight (Thursday) in the annual Winner’s Circle All-Star Basketball Classic game.
The action happens at Enver Creek Secondary’s gym, at 14505 84th Ave., Surrey.
The girls game gets going at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Both games will feature players who are graduating seniors, in their final action as high-schoolers on a Surrey court.
Also tonight, the 2018 scholarship award winners will be announced and presented at halftime during the boys game.
Here are the team rosters:
BOYS
Coaches: Mike McKay (Tamanawis) and Ed Lefurgy (Semiahmoo)
Players:
Ethan Adkins – Pacific Academy
Keyan Adkins – Pacific Academy
Josh Barlin – Pacific Academy
Tyson Brown – Semiahmoo
Dharam Buttar – Southridge
Jordon Chen – Semiahmoo
Akash Dhaliwal – Tamanawis
Jughar Dhillon – Princess Margaret
Ben Dutra – Guildford Park
Justin Inocencio – Johnston Heights
Abdul Isaniye – Princess Margaret
Dylan Kinley – Lord Tweedsmuir
Richard Mageto – Clayton Heights
Hamza Mahdi – Princess Margaret
Gavin Malhi – Panorama Ridge
Vlad Mihaila – Semiahmoo
Adam Paige – Semiahmoo
Praveen Perara – Panorama Ridge
Miguel Tomley – Tamanawis
GIRLS
Coaches: Jeff Brisbois (Enver Creek) and Lani Kramer (Sullivan Heights)
Players:
Shea McMartin – Earl Marriott
Amanda Pearson – Fraser Heights
Helen Odong – Guildford Park
Yohanna Tulio – Guildford Park
Shaelynn Tolerton – Holy Cross
Gabby Levy – Holy Cross
Camey Malli – Enver Creek
Shelvin Grewal – Lord Tweedsmuir
Harneet Sidhu – Lord Tweedsmuir
Breanne Homeniuk – Lord Tweedsmuir
Emma Kramer – Sullivan Heights
Joti Khangura – Sullivan Heights
Baldeep Mattu – Sullivan Heights
Raj Mand – Fleetwood Park
Maiya Claire – Fleetwood Park