First-place Valley West Hawks aim for playoffs, team records

Valley West Hawks forward Justin Sourdif has tied the team record with 71 points, and can break the mark this weekend. (Garrett James photo)

With just games left in the BC Major Midget League regular season, records are starting to fall for members of the Valley West Hawks.

After last week’s action – 7-2 and 6-0 wins over the South Island Royals at South Surrey Arena – the hockey team sits alone at the top of the BCMML standings, and needs just one win this weekend to secure home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

Early in Saturday’s 7-2 win, the Hawks scored their 200th and 201st goals of the season, becoming just the second group in Valley West history to score more than 200; the team record is 210, which was set by the 2015/16 championship-winning squad.

Earlier in the season, the goal-scoring mark for the entire league – 246, set by the 2008/09 Vancouver NW Giants – was within reach, though Valley West had to deal with a handful of players leaving the team for the junior ranks in December and January, and scoring slowed slightly as a result.

There has been plenty of indivudal accolades worth celebrating lately, too.

After Saturday’s win, goaltender Josh Dias set the Hawks’ team record for most wins in a single season, with 22, and in Sunday’s 6-0 shutout victory, forward Justin Sourdif – a first-round draft pick of the WHL’s Vancouver Giants – tied the team record for most points in a season, with 71.

Sourdif currently shares the record with former Hawk Matt Bradley – a Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum who tallied 71 points during the 2013/14 season – though Sourdif has played only 33 games this season, and has two more games left to claim the title for himself.

Two other Hawks also have Bradley’s scoring mark in sight, as well. Nolan Krogfoss has 68 points – in just 32 games – and Max Mohagen has 67 heading into the final weekend.

Valley West wraps up the regular season Saturday and Sunday, against the North Island Silvertips in Nanaimo.