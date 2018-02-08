Fraser Heights soccer player heads for hill of SFU

SURREY — Fraser Heights Secondary soccer player Paige Gingras is headed for the hill of Simon Fraser University.

The five-foot-seven defender is part of SFU’s 2018 recruiting class, announced Wednesday (Feb. 7) by the university’s women’s soccer coach, Annie Hamel.

Gingras, whose club team is Mountain United FC, is described by Hamel as “a versatile defender who can play anywhere across the back line.

“She is extremely hard working, good out of the air and will give our backline a substantial athletic presence. She reads the game well as a defender and her speed will be an asset to our team in the back.”

Gingras is an honour-roll student at Fraser Heights, and intends to get a degree in criminology at the university in Burnaby.

“I chose SFU because I really wanted to pursue my soccer career at the post-secondary level, and I knew SFU would be a perfect match,” Gingras stated.

“It is close to home and not only has a great soccer program but also a great selection of majors to choose from.”

Other players who signed National Letters of Intent with the program are Nicole Anderson (G, Eagle, ID/Bishop Kelly High School), Gabrielle Brissette (D/MF, Calgary/The Village School (Houston, TX), Kayla Goncalves (D/MF, Vaughan, ON/Bill Crothers Secondary), Hayli Huhta (MF, Marysville, WA/Marysville Getchell High School), Katie MacEwen (D/MF, Langley/Walnut Grove Secondary), Teagan Mackay (F, North Vancouver, Argyle Secondary) and Danae Robillard (MF, Coquitlam/Centennial Secondary).

“This is the most diverse and impressive group of student-athletes to come to SFU since I took over (in 2014,” Hamel stated.

“We have been able to branch out and change the recruiting landscape for SFU Women’s Soccer and that is an important step forward for the program. The athleticism and mentality of this group really sets them apart and they will complement our current student-athletes really well. I cannot wait to have the team together and get to work.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter