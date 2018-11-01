The Fraser Valley Bandits first home game is scheduled for May 9 at the Abbotsford Centre.

Fraser Valley Bandits release inaugural schedule

New professional basketball team opens season on May 9

Thursday night is set to be ‘Basketball Night in the Fraser Valley’ starting in May.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League released its inaugural schedule earlier today, and eight of the Fraser Valley Bandits home games will occur on Thursday nights.

The Bandits first-ever home game occurs on Thursday, May 9, when the Guelph Nighthawks come to the Abbotsford Centre. The Hamilton Honey Badgers then come to town on Wednesday, May 22, and the Saskatchewan Rattlers are welcomed by the Bandits on Thursday, June 13.

Other home game dates include: June 22 (vs. the Edmonton Stingers), July 4 (vs. the Nighthawks), July 11 (vs. the Niagara River Lions), July 18 (vs. the Honey Badgers), July 25 (vs. the Rattlers), Aug. 8 (vs. the River Lions) and Aug. 15 (vs. the Stingers).

In between the home games, the Bandits will travel twice to each of the CEBL teams.

Following the regular season schedule, the top four teams will advance to a championship weekend tournament at a location to be determined.

Season tickets for the Bandits are expected to go on sale later this month.

For more information on the team, visit thebandits.ca.

Most Read

