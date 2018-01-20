Give sledge hockey a shot today in Surrey

The City of Surrey hosts free event at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex Arena

SURREY — The City of Surrey is hosting a free event today where you can learn about and play sledge hockey.

The event is being held today (Jan. 20) from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex Arena (16555 Fraser Highway).

Equipment is provided and players aged six and above are free to register for the event online or in person or by phone at 604-501-5100.

BC Hockey has also set up a number of programs and game nights throughout the province. The game has been gaining popularity in Canada from the late 1990s.


yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Yogesh on Twitter

Previous story
Giants fall in six-round shootout
Next story
John ‘Chick’ Webster, believed to be oldest living former NHL player, dies

Just Posted

Tour de White Rock, other events still on, despite waterfront delays

City staff hopeful Memorial Park could be half complete by Canada Day

Fraser Health asking taxpayers for millions more in health care capital funding

Health authority wants Fraser Valley taxpayers to triple annual contribution to $5.75 million

UPDATE: Man in mid-20s killed in targeted shooting in Abbotsford

Location of shooting the same as where innocent bystander Ping Shun Ao killed in 2015

White Rock to share water-treatment technology

Research findings to be up for perusal at Jan. 25 open house

Crash at 108th Avenue and Whalley Boulevard in Surrey

Emergency crews are on scene after two-vehicle collision

FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week has sad back story

Meet Eclipse, this week’s featured animal currently at Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Vancouver hoping free public Wi-Fi expansion will drive tourism dollars

Mayor Gregor Robertson says expansion bolsters its “leading Smart City” status

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

Liberals’ 2-year infrastructure plan set to take 5: documents

Government says 793 projects totalling $1.8 billion in federal funds have been granted extensions

Workers shouldn’t be used as ‘pawns’ in minimum wage fight: Wynne

Comments from Kathleen Wynne after demonstrators rallied outside Tim Hortons locations across Canada

John ‘Chick’ Webster, believed to be oldest living former NHL player, dies

Webster died Thursday at his home in Mattawa, Ont., where he had resided since 1969

Giants fall in six-round shootout

Visiting Victoria squad beats Vancouver 4-3 at Langley Events Centre

World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US

Cedar Rocket auctioned off three times at Barrett-Jackson Co., netting $350,000 US for veterans

Bad timing: Shutdown spoils Trump’s one-year festivities

Trump spends day trying to hash out a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Most Read