GOLF: Sizzling round of 67 helps Surrey preteen score 16-stroke tourney win

Justin Bjornson wins Peewee Boys title at MJT season-opener, his brother Bailey third in Bantam

Peewee Boys division winner Justin Bjornson (middle), of Surrey, with Richmond’s Daniel Xu (right, second place) and Vancouverite Ryan Liang (third) following the MJT Humber College PGM Classic golf tournament Sunday (March 18) at the University Golf Club in Vancouver. (photo: Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour)

A Surrey preteen carded an impressive 16-stroke victory over his nearest competitor at a junior golf tournament last weekend.

Justin Bjornson, 12, shot a second-round 67 on Sunday (March 18) to help him win the MJT Humber College PGM Classic, the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s 20th-anniversary season-opener, played at the University Golf Club and also Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam.

Bjornson finished at five under for the TaylorMade-presented tourney, with rounds of 72, 67 and 72 (211).

His nearest rival, Richmond’s Daniel Xu, ended his three rounds with a score of 227, while third-place finisher Ryan Liang, a Vancouver resident, shot 231.

“My great ball striking and putting helped me win,” he told MJT officials later. “I feel privileged to win such a great event.”

Justin’s older brother, Bailey Bjornson, 14, scored third place in the Bantam Boys division.

For three days, ending Monday (March 19) with a final round at the Coquitlam course, young golfers competed for titles in seven age divisions.

Scores of 69-71-71 by Langley’s Andy Kim, 18, placed him low overall after he finished the 54-hole event at five under par, and won him the MJT Junior Boys Division Hoselton trophy.

CLICK HERE to view full tourney results.

In the MJT Girls 15-18 division, 17-year old Phoebe Yue, of West Vancouver, won by two shots over Angel Lin, 15, of Surrey.

Surrey-based golfers in other divisions included Angela Arora (second, U15 Girls), Coco Pei (fifth, U15 Girls), Ella Scabar (16th U15 Girls), Kye Neilsen (eighth, Peewee Boys), Lauren Kim (sixth, Girls 15-18), Dylan Prasad (eighth, Juvenile Boys), Tristan Boubard (20th, Juvenile Boys) and Ryan Austin (12th, Junior Boys).

The next Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop in B.C. is the MJT Ford Series/US Kids and Teen Qualifier at Chilliwack Golf Club, April 14 and 15. For details, or to register, visit maplejt.com or call 1-877-859-4653.