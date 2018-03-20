Peewee Boys division winner Justin Bjornson (middle), of Surrey, with Richmond’s Daniel Xu (right, second place) and Vancouverite Ryan Liang (third) following the MJT Humber College PGM Classic golf tournament Sunday (March 18) at the University Golf Club in Vancouver. (photo: Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour)

GOLF: Sizzling round of 67 helps Surrey preteen score 16-stroke tourney win

Justin Bjornson wins Peewee Boys title at MJT season-opener, his brother Bailey third in Bantam

A Surrey preteen carded an impressive 16-stroke victory over his nearest competitor at a junior golf tournament last weekend.

Justin Bjornson, 12, shot a second-round 67 on Sunday (March 18) to help him win the MJT Humber College PGM Classic, the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s 20th-anniversary season-opener, played at the University Golf Club and also Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam.

Bjornson finished at five under for the TaylorMade-presented tourney, with rounds of 72, 67 and 72 (211).

His nearest rival, Richmond’s Daniel Xu, ended his three rounds with a score of 227, while third-place finisher Ryan Liang, a Vancouver resident, shot 231.

“My great ball striking and putting helped me win,” he told MJT officials later. “I feel privileged to win such a great event.”

Justin’s older brother, Bailey Bjornson, 14, scored third place in the Bantam Boys division.

• RELATED STORY: New-to-Surrey Bjornson siblings score low, aim high in pursuit of pro careers, from 2016.

For three days, ending Monday (March 19) with a final round at the Coquitlam course, young golfers competed for titles in seven age divisions.

Scores of 69-71-71 by Langley’s Andy Kim, 18, placed him low overall after he finished the 54-hole event at five under par, and won him the MJT Junior Boys Division Hoselton trophy.

CLICK HERE to view full tourney results.

In the MJT Girls 15-18 division, 17-year old Phoebe Yue, of West Vancouver, won by two shots over Angel Lin, 15, of Surrey.

Surrey-based golfers in other divisions included Angela Arora (second, U15 Girls), Coco Pei (fifth, U15 Girls), Ella Scabar (16th U15 Girls), Kye Neilsen (eighth, Peewee Boys), Lauren Kim (sixth, Girls 15-18), Dylan Prasad (eighth, Juvenile Boys), Tristan Boubard (20th, Juvenile Boys) and Ryan Austin (12th, Junior Boys).

The next Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop in B.C. is the MJT Ford Series/US Kids and Teen Qualifier at Chilliwack Golf Club, April 14 and 15. For details, or to register, visit maplejt.com or call 1-877-859-4653.

Previous story
Surrey’s Indoor Sprint Triathlon helps newcomers get their feet wet

Just Posted

Auditors couldn’t tell if Fraser Health executives bought booze on taxpayers’ dime

Review from 2014 says one administrator bought Bose headphones on company credit card

GOLF: Sizzling round of 67 helps Surrey preteen score 16-stroke tourney win

Justin Bjornson wins Peewee Boys title at MJT season-opener, his brother Bailey third in Bantam

Surrey’s Indoor Sprint Triathlon helps newcomers get their feet wet

Second annual TRI event at Guildford rec centre on Sunday, March 25

White Rock mayor says pier flyers ‘shameful’

Democracy Direct says it has no knowledge of posters

Police return to South Surrey scene where man died during arrest

IIO Chief Civilian Director says circumstances ‘not unfamiliar’

VIDEO: Teen girl sent to hospital after fight stemming from house party

A witness said there were dozens of teenagers screaming and arguing in the parking lot after the incident

Alberta budget plans for Trans Mountain expansion

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says expected revenues will be factored into budget forecasts

Langley City hits up province for share of pot revenue

The province says it understands municipalities will face extra costs when marijuana is legalized.

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

B.C. climber remembered for gentle spirit, love of mountains

Marc-André Leclerc had been hearing the call of the mountains since childhood

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Centre aims to help ‘vulnerable individuals of the path to radicalization’ before they turn to crime

B.C. bravery, public service honoured by Governor General Julie Payette

UVic basketball coach Kathryn Shields inducted into Order of Canada

VSO is doing ‘Star Wars’ music while the 1977 movie plays on big screen

Three shows for the classic at iconic Orpheum Theatre this summer

Most Read

l -->