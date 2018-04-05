Morgan Creek golfer Adam Hadwin is in Augusta, Ga. this week at the Masters. (File photo)

Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

Adam Hadwin is off to quite a start at the Masters today in Augusta, Ga.

The Abbotsford golfer – who still lists Morgan Creek Golf Course as his official home track – is among the leaders at the prestigious tournament, after finishing the first round at three-under par. He’s currently tied for third – with Swede Henrik Stenson and U.S. golfer Charley Hoffman – one shot back of the lead.

Golfers were still on the course at Augusta National by mid-afternoon, including co-leaders Tony Finau and Jordan Spieth, who were tied for first at -4.

Hadwin shot a one-under par on the front nine holes Thursday morning, but had a much eventful back nine, with four birdies and two bogeys.

It’s Hadwin’s second crack at the prestigious tournament – one of professional golf’s four majors. Last year, he made the cut at Augusta and placed 36th overall.

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey stacked with track talent from local club

Just Posted

Surrey gala will celebrate ‘Muslim feminine excellence’

April 22 event at Bell theatre hosted by year-old Voices of Muslim Women organization

South Surrey students testing laws of robotics

Teamwork key as Semi teens learn no matter the outcome, ‘no one’s to blame’

Cross-country lost-letters quest ends in Langley

From South Surrey to Toronto and back, decades-old letters to be returned to writer

Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

Final buzzer tonight for Surrey’s all-star high school hoopsters

Enver Creek Secondary gym hosts Winner’s Circle games for girls and boys

VIDEO: Surrey stacked with track talent from local club

Universal Athletics Club coach discusses passion for teaching some of Surrey’s finest, despite challenging track change

NEB approves Trans Mountain pipeline route through Chilliwack residential area, school yard

City opposed realignment due to proximity to aquifer but NEB says decision ‘is in the public interest’

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

Fraser Health to open regional treatment centre for youth

Residential 20-bed facility for youth will tackle problematic substance use with a holistic approach

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Report provides strategic, immediate and long-term recommendations.

VIDEO: Retro film shows Langley and Surrey in 1966

New BC Road Trip Time Machine video takes viewers down Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

More support needed for those aging with autism

According to a report individuals with autism need support and resources as they age

Most Read

l -->