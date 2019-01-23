Adam Hadwin, of Canada, hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Desert Classic golf tournament in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Hadwin, Svensson card top-20 finishes at PGA Tour’s Desert Classic

South Surrey golfers near top of leaderboard at California event

Last weekend’s PGA Tour leaderboard had a distinct South Surrey flavour to it, after two local golfers finished in the top 20 at the Desert Classic in La Quinta, Calif.

Adam Hadwin – an Abbotsford native who lists Morgan Creek Golf Course and his official home track – finished in a tie for second-place at the tournament, which was held at three different par-72 courses in La Quinta, Calif.

at the par-72 TPC Stadium Course, while South Surrey native and PGA Tour rookie Adam Svensson finished in a 10-way tie for 18th.

Hadwin finished the four-round event with a total score of 25-under-par, which tied him with Phil Mickelson for the runner-up spot behind Adam Long, who won the event with a -26 score. Hadwin had a three-stroke lead on the back-nine of the final round, before Long make a run for top spot.

“It’s golf,” Hadwin told the Associated Press. “I made a bunch of putts all week and then honestly I was kind of battling it a little bit swing-wise, didn’t quite have it like I did the first three days. … It just kind of flat-lined on me there in the last few.”

Svensson – who also golfed out of Morgan Creek as a youth golfer – finished at 16-under par.

As was the case a week earlier at the Sony Open in Hawaii – where Svensson held the outright lead early before dropping to 43rd by the end of the weekend – the 25-year-old golfer was in the mix at the top of the leaderboard early after shooting a first-round 66.

At the Desert Classic, all four of Svensson’s rounds were under par. After his 66, he shot a 68 in the second round before finishing with back-to-back rounds of 69.

Svensson is back on the tee box this weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla, Calif., though Hadwin is not in the field.


Most Read

