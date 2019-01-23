Hadwin, Svensson card top-20 finishes at PGA Tour’s Desert Classic

Last weekend’s PGA Tour leaderboard had a distinct South Surrey flavour to it, after two local golfers finished in the top 20 at the Desert Classic in La Quinta, Calif.
Adam Hadwin – an Abbotsford native who lists Morgan Creek Golf Course and his official home track – finished in a tie for second-place at the tournament, which was held at three different par-72 courses in La Quinta, Calif.
at the par-72 TPC Stadium Course, while South Surrey native and PGA Tour rookie Adam Svensson finished in a 10-way tie for 18th.
Hadwin finished the four-round event with a total score of 25-under-par, which tied him with Phil Mickelson for the runner-up spot behind Adam Long, who won the event with a -26 score. Hadwin had a three-stroke lead on the back-nine of the final round, before Long make a run for top spot.
“It’s golf,” Hadwin told the Associated Press. “I made a bunch of putts all week and then honestly I was kind of battling it a little bit swing-wise, didn’t quite have it like I did the first three days. … It just kind of flat-lined on me there in the last few.”
Svensson – who also golfed out of Morgan Creek as a youth golfer – finished at 16-under par.
At the Desert Classic, all four of Svensson’s rounds were under par. After his 66, he shot a 68 in the second round before finishing with back-to-back rounds of 69.
Svensson is back on the tee box this weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla, Calif., though Hadwin is not in the field.
