Holiday basketball camp set for White Rock Christian Academy next week

Tyus Allen will lead a One Pass Ahead basketball camp at White Rock Christian Academy just after Christmas. (File photo)

Young basketball players who want to stay sharp over the holidays will have the opportunity to hone their skills just after Christmas, when One Pass Ahead hosts a holiday shooting clinic in South Surrey.

The camp – run by former White Rock Christian Academy basketball coach Scott Allen, and his son, Tyus – is set to run Dec. 27-29 at WRCA (2265 152 St.). Another former WRCA basketball player – Vartan Tanelian – will also be lending a hand.

Tanelian and Allen are teammates at Trinity Western University, though Allen has been in an assistant coach role since injuring his knee more than a year ago.

The three-day camp – open to girls and boys aged six to 18 – will run daily from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and include tips on shooting technique, footwork, one-on-one play, transition game and more.

Register online at www.onepassahead.com/programs/intensity-camps-programs