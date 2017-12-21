Holiday basketball camp set for White Rock Christian Academy next week

Young basketball players who want to stay sharp over the holidays will have the opportunity to hone their skills just after Christmas, when One Pass Ahead hosts a holiday shooting clinic in South Surrey.
The camp – run by former White Rock Christian Academy basketball coach Scott Allen, and his son, Tyus – is set to run Dec. 27-29 at WRCA (2265 152 St.). Another former WRCA basketball player – Vartan Tanelian – will also be lending a hand.
The three-day camp – open to girls and boys aged six to 18 – will run daily from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and include tips on shooting technique, footwork, one-on-one play, transition game and more.
Register online at www.onepassahead.com/programs/intensity-camps-programs