Indoor mini triathlon returns to Guildford rec centre in February

Surrey’s annual indoor mini triathlon is set to return to Guildford Recreation Centre.

The TRI Surrey 2019 event will be held there on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 9, starting at 9 a.m.

The three-stage fitness challenge includes a 20-minute swim, 20-minute run and 30-minute ride on a spin-class bike.

“This year will be our largest indoor triathlon yet,” event organizer Lisa Steele told the Now-Leader.

“It is a fun event, with a hint of competitiveness and lots of camaraderie.”

The event offers a chance to “accomplish your fitness goals, compete with friends or family and try something new,” says a post on the city’s website.

Those who want to participate should register by Feb. 5 to secure a spot.

Registration fees are $25 for Adult Solo (register using code 4634000), $50 for Adult Team (code 4634001), $10 for Youth Solo (code 4634002) and $25 for Youth Team (code 4634003). Call 604-501-5100 for details, or visit surrey.ca/recreation.

Those with questions about TRI Surrey can call Steele at 604-502-6363 or email LMSteele@surrey.ca.

• RELATED STORIES:

Surrey’s Indoor Sprint Triathlon helps newcomers get their feet wet

South Surrey athlete reunited with stolen triathlon bike