Kamloops 2018 B.C. Games athletes share their favourite moment

After four days of exciting action, the 2018 BC Winter Games wrapped up on Sunday in Kamloops.
We caught up with some of the athletes to ask what is their favourite moment over the four days?
Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events
Officials say city is ‘entirely’ exempt from noise bylaw that prohibits early start
Pyramid schemes known as ‘pay-it-forward clouds’ emphasize community, charity to recruit local women
Police were called after someone spotted a man near Delview secondary with what looked like a gun
Surrey woman Jane Green recounts terrifying moments, and a good emergency response
50 years ago, Surrey’s new theatre featured Carol Fast and cast of ‘Brigadoon’
White Rock/South Surrey community gathers to support common goal
Vancouver’s David Tendeck made 24 saves in 2-0 victory
MacKinnon leads Colorado to 3-1 win over Vancouver in NHL action
Cloverdale junior boys basketball team will play St. George’s in championship final at Langley Events Centre
New information suggests Edmonton couple’s plane might have landed near Mabel Lake
Greater Victoria last welcomed athletes to compete on traditional lands in 1997
Vancouver gets forwards Tyler Motte, Jussi Jokinen from Columbus for veteran forward Thomas Vanek
Cassie Sharpe from Vancouver Island brings home the gold medal in freestyle skiing halfpipe
BCHL’s best-of-seven first rounds begins March 2