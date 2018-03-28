Langley set to host Canada Russia Series

Game two of the six-game cross-Canada series will hit the ice at the Langley Events Centre on Nov. 6

One of the longest standing international rivalries is coming to Langley.

The Langley Events Centre will host game two of the CIBC Canada Russia Series on Nov. 6.

The first game is set for Kamloops on Nov. 5.

The six-game series features regional teams from all three Canadian Hockey Leagues hitting the ice against the Russian junior national team.

The series is a chance for the Canadian players to impress as they hope to land a coveted roster spot on Canada’s junior national team for the 2019 championships, which will be co-hosted by Vancouver and Victoria in late December and early January.

The series began in 2003 and CHL teams lead 61-22-1-6.

“Over the past 15 years we’ve seen the Canada and Russia rivalry ignite passion in CHL communities across our great country,” said CHL president David Branch.

“This is truly a special event that showcases many of our league’s best players.”

After the two B.C. games, the series shifts to Ontario with games on Nov, 8 in Sarnia and Nov. 12 in Oshawa before heading to Quebec for games in Sherbrooke (Nov. 13) and Drummondville (Nov. 15).

Tickets sales for the Langley game will be announced in the coming weeks.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

Just Posted

Surrey school district to receive more than $3M for building upgrades, school buses

Surrey’s share is part of a provincial investment of $82.5 million

UPDATE: Wrong-way Hwy. 99 driver ‘not expected to survive’

B.C. Coroners Service will not be releasing his identity due to privacy concerns

Spike in drug overdoses Tuesday results in Surrey alert

Fraser Health warns users and responders after at least eight overdoses in four-hour period

Seven years and still no answers in Surrey killing

Devon Allaire-Bell, 19, was stabbed to death seven Easters ago, in Newton

UPDATE: Businesses funded $50K of Surrey mayor’s trip to real estate event in France

City of Surrey says the visit has already led to an ‘investor inquiry’

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Mother faces charges after missing Vancouver boy found in U.S.

Nine-year-old had been missing for more than two weeks, after his dad couldn’t find him after school

UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Analysis concluded that RCMP officer did not run the suspect over

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

Langley set to host Canada Russia Series

Game two of the six-game cross-Canada series will hit the ice at the Langley Events Centre on Nov. 6

FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

FIFA has opened an investigation after France soccer team players were racially abused by fans in Russia

Sobbing Amanda Lindhout says kidnapping inflicted emotional, physical scars

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

VIDEO: B.C. team dominates Karate Canada national championship

Record-setting performance celebrated by Karate B.C.

Most Read

l -->